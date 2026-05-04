TikToker Says Tipping Culture Is Getting ‘Out of Hand’ After Seeing a 35% Auto-Tip Listed as the Middle Option

A TikToker claimed that the tipping culture in the USA was "getting out of hand." The user, who goes by @nateynates on TikTok, shared a personal experience that sparked the debate.

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The TikToker recalled going to dinner with friends and, when receiving the bill, getting shocked at the tip tiers. He said in the video, “We were surprised to see that the tip was automatically set to 35%, and that’s just the middle tier!”

I tip based on service—it’s earned, not required. People are truly ridiculous lately. I ain’t paying you no 40% tip, you out your mind! ?

Tipping culture is officially out of control. Watch this. ?#TippingCulture #Entitlement pic.twitter.com/J82hoYTaOT — @dsware123 ? (@dsware123) April 29, 2026

The creator noted the 40% tier was the highest option presented.

He clarified that he supports tipping service workers for their work. But the tipping percentage is still “wild” and felt that the increase in tips was “excessive.”

His main worry was where automatic tip percentages might end up. If it’s already allegedly at 35% as the TikToker mentioned, could it ultimately result in a 50%?

The concern about a 50% automatic tip was the video's central question. He said, “You might as well show me the kitchen…”

He added that should such an increase take place, he’d personally cook, clean the table, and “do everything at that point.”

The TikToker concluded his video with a rather important question: When is the tipping culture going to reach a standard price?

What the Internet Had to Say About the "Wild" Tipping Culture Debate

This question sparked quite a buzz among fellow TikTok users on the internet. Many speculated on the ongoing tipping culture and shared their thoughts on the matter. An individual stated, “35% is outrageous and should always be a NO.”

Another corrected the individual saying, “Not getting out of hand, already out of hand!” The same user added, “The only way this will change is if we stop tipping completely…”

A third person claimed, “Restaurants need to pay more so we won’t be expected to tip. This is out of control.”

San Francisco restaurant removes tipping from checks. The owner understands that people are tired of the tipping culture, so he doesn’t allow tipping, taxes or service fees in his establishment and instead pays his employees $40 per hour



Now, here’s the catch: every meal will… pic.twitter.com/drJDw6n3IY — CeCe (@cecegkh) April 27, 2026

An individual on TikTok claiming to be a server also weighed in on the tipping culture. The user said, “Server here! Okay with 15%. Happy about 18%, and super happy about 22%.”

The same user added, “I would never expect anything more than 15-20 though.”

Similarly, many appeared to be in agreement about the TikToker’s thoughts on the allegedly “wild” tipping culture. Some commenters demanded proof, asking for the restaurant name and a photo of the bill.

As of publication, @nateynates had not responded to the requests for proof or named the restaurant he visited. With or without proof, the video has clearly tapped into a frustration that resonates well beyond one dinner bill.