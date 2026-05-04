A video depicting a Whataburger employee being reprimanded for wearing a crop top to work has gone viral on TikTok — though the clip is reportedly a comedy skit, attributed to comedian Kountry Wayne. The video shared by Raindrops Media has sparked debate among social media users about dress codes at work.

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In the video, a manager was seen advising her employee against wearing a crop top.

Hope and Faith Merritt, the real-life twins featured in the video, have their own social media following separate from other well-known twin accounts online. The clip appears to be the second installment in a series, following an earlier skit about getting hired at Whataburger.

One of the twins, playing the Whataburger employee, shows up to work in the restaurant's classic orange T-shirt styled as a crop top.

The crop top styling triggers a response from the manager character. The conversation began with the manager pointing out, “You can’t come out of the restaurant like this.”

To which the employee asked for the reason. Her manager claimed it was “not the standard” at the establishment. The manager advised the employee to untuck her shirt and cover her midriff.

Still unconvinced, the employee explained that she had requested a size XXS but received a much larger shirt.

A Whataburger employee is upset with her manager for refusing to let her wear her shirt like a crop top. She claims it’s too big and asks, ‘How is my stomach harming anybody?’ ??? pic.twitter.com/bsZS8fDRKF — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) May 3, 2026

The manager did not accept the explanation. She said, “That does not warrant you to come out half-dressed.” The manager reiterated that the employee had to follow the standards of the dress code at Whataburger.

To which the employee asked, “How is my stomach harming anybody?” The manager responded, “It’s harming the business. You cannot come out like that.”

This time, when the employee asked for an explanation, the manager refused to continue the conversation further.

Their conversation concluded with the manager encouraging the employee to either follow the code and wear the t-shirt tucked outside or in. However, the employee had yet another question before the video cut off.

She asked if Whataburger would get more customers if they had “cuter girls” at the counter.

The Internet Responds to the Whataburger Employee Skit

Viewers on TikTok were quick to weigh in, with many saying the employee should face consequences. One said, “Much as I hate to admit, there are rules working in a corporate setting. Just tuck it in and keep working.”

Another said, “The company has a dress code. Adhere to it or get fired!” One more suggested, “Why argue? Let her go.”

A fourth individual said, “It's a work uniform its not made to be a crop top. If it was meant to be a crop top, you would have gotten it that way.”

Other users highlighted the dangers of working in the kitchen with an exposed body part.

A user said, “That shirt is the one barrier against hot oil. She would try to sue if she got any direct burns from the hot oil.”

Similarly, another one pointed out, “It’s dangerous to be in front of a fryer with your belly exposed.” The conversation continued even on X, with many sharing similar opinions.

Workplaces usually have dress codes for a reason. It’s one of those situations where expectations and personal expression don’t always align communication on both sides goes a long way. — BMX KICKS ??? (@Joshuabmxtv) May 3, 2026

A person on X said, “Standards change fast, but that seems like a tough one to win with management…” Another one added, “I’ve seen a lot of uniform disputes, but showing up to Whataburger trying to customize the shirt like a crop top is a new one.”

A third individual stated, “Glad the lady cares to tell them right like a professional adult. Appreciate this kind of leadership.” As the video continues to circulate, the conversation about workplace dress codes in fast food settings is showing no signs of cooling.