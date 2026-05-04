There's confident. And then there's this guy.

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A viral video making the rounds on Reddit and other social media platforms shows a worker on what is reportedly a 28th-floor balcony doing the one thing nobody had expected: grabbing onto the child safety net he just finished installing and using his own body weight to prove it holds.

No safety loop or a parachute. Just a man, a net, and a complete belief in his own abilities.

The video, which was posted on Reddit's r/interesting, drove the internet into a frenzy almost immediately, and honestly, who could blame the netizens?

Based on the setting and the nature of the installation, this appears to be a professional safety-net team, most likely operating in a densely populated urban area in a country which is most likely in Southeast Asia, where high-rise living is the norm and balcony safety nets are a booming industry, according to the video's context.

These nets are typically installed to prevent children, pets, or objects from falling and have become quite an essential service that most high-floor residents have come to rely on.

The customer, on the other hand, most likely did not expect the "product demo" to be such a daring act.

The way the worker casually jumps onto the net makes the whole situation more jaw-dropping. He simply grabs the net and takes a leap of faith into the unknown. Or rather, it seemed like he had done it a thousand times before.

For a viewer standing safely on the ground looking above, it's the type of moment that makes your stomach turn inside out.

Reacting to the incident, one Reddit user wrote, "I don't trust anything half as much this man trusts the netting he installed."

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byu/One_Needleworker5218 from discussion

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Another replied to the aforementioned comment, "I don’t trust this net half as much as this guy, and I trust this guy half as much as he deserves."

An individual stated, "Saw that on Dumb Ways to Die or whatever that show was called. I was surprised to learn that it happened in Toronto. I don't recall that being in the news but I guess I was a kid back then."

However, safety experts have raised valid concerns regarding such professions in the past. In order to test net anchorage and reassure clients of load-bearing strength, workers sometimes use body weight or pulling power; however, doing so without a harness or additional safety equipment at a height of 28 stories is a different matter.

Although the demonstration may display an industry-standard spirit, just looking at the video makes you uncomfortable because there is no visible harness or backup.

The actual location, date, or identity of the worker in the video or the location of its filming have not been identified yet. The origin country is unknown, although, as mentioned earlier, the architectural style and environment are typical of high-rise residential areas in urban South and Southeast Asia.