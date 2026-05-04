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Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen London Handed a Family the Full Bill After They Left Over a Dog Urinating Near Their Table

9:38 AM CDT on May 4, 2026

Gordon Ramsay's London Restaurant Let the Dogs Stay and Charged the Family That Left

Gordon Ramsay’s London Restaurant Let the Dogs Stay and Charged the Family That Left. Image from r/Fauxmoi/reddit

A woman dining at Gordon Ramsay's newly opened Hell's Kitchen London walked out mid-meal after a dog at a neighboring table relieved itself on the floor — and was still handed a full bill with a service charge.

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She posted a video on Facebook and discussed her experience at the restaurant.

The clip drew attention and sparked a debate about dog-friendly restaurant policies in the UK.

Hell's Kitchen London, inspired by Ramsay's long-running television series, opened in spring 2026 at The Cumberland Hotel in Marble Arch.

The 7,500-square-foot space seats more than 200 diners and trades on Ramsay's reputation for exacting kitchen standards. Nowhere in the restaurant's promotional materials does it mention dogs using the floor as a bathroom.

Cade wrote in the caption: "When restaurants say dog friendly, they mean hygienic trained dogs! I should not be eating next to urine and feces!"

She did not stop there, calling out the restaurant publicly: "Is this normal for restaurants now? Is this normal in London? Since when did dog friendly mean no hygiene at a restaurant?"

When Cade notified management, the response made things worse. Rather than addressing the issue, management allowed the dog owners to stay and continue dining.

Cade, her husband, and their baby walked out and were handed a full bill.

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants has a dog-friendly policy at several of its locations, though it specifically states that dogs are not permitted at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, Petrus, Restaurant 1890, and Street Burger at the O2.

Whether Hell's Kitchen London falls under the dog-friendly policy has not been confirmed, and Gordon Ramsay Restaurants has not issued a response to Cade's complaint at the time of writing.

On X, user @imavenusgirl was in disbelief, and wrote: "Omg who saw the video of a dog peeing inside a GORDON RAMSAY restaurant?!!! And the manager said it was okay?!!!!!!"

Reddit users were equally unimpressed. One user wrote: "Animal poop and pee inside a restaurant isn’t against health codes in the UK? Like for real? Ok, I’m bringing all my own food next time I visit."

In Cade's own words: "Not only did we notify management and leave — but manager charged us full bill with 15% service charge. The two ladies with dogs continued to dine. Husband, baby, and myself left."

The incident is a notable contradiction for a brand built on Ramsay's public reputation for demanding spotless kitchens and zero tolerance for poor standards. Kitchen Nightmares worked exactly because Ramsay can't stomach a restaurant that fails to maintain good cleanliness.

At Ramsay's newly opened London flagship, the floor near a family's dinner table became a dog's toilet — and management's response was to hand them a bill.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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