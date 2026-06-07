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Woman Gave Two Uber Drivers Two Stars and No Tip After Neither Helped With Her Luggage — X Cannot Agree on Who Was Right

4:34 PM CDT on June 7, 2026

Woman complains that her Uber drivers didn't help with her luggage

Woman complains that her Uber drivers didn’t help with her luggage

|Images via X/Chicago_Goofies and Canva

A video of a woman complaining that two Uber drivers refused to help her load her luggage has gone viral on X after being shared by @Chicago_Goofies — dividing the comment section over what riders can reasonably expect from rideshare drivers. She described the drivers as “so rude.”

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The woman said she had returned to Chicago from Dallas and taken an Uber home from the airport. She then questioned why these drivers didn't bother helping her and how disappointed she was. The woman concluded her piece with, “Neither driver got my bag. Two stars, no tip. Help me to understand.”

In the video, she was seen standing in the elevator up to her apartment with a disappointed look and an upset tone.

Many commenters responded by pointing out that Uber drivers are independent contractors — “they are not required to load or unload your heavy luggage,” one wrote. The commenter then added that if that is the kind of service this woman expects, she might want to book a private car service that comes with such services instead of expecting an Uber driver to do the same for a much lower price. 

Some users sided with the woman — one wrote, “My service includes getting my bag into and out of your car. If you cosplay as a taxi, [you'd] better act like a taxi.” This is when an Uber driver mentioned that he often puts people's luggage in solely because, in case there are any scratches, he would be responsible for it himself instead of customers scratching his car with their luggage. 

Uber itself, however, does not specifically mention mandatory tipping in the guidelines anyway.  As of publication, neither Uber nor the drivers had publicly responded to the video.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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