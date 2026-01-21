Trump confuses Iceland and Greenland at the World Economic Forum: “Someone hand grandpa a map”

President Donald Trump mixed up Greenland with Iceland several times during his World Economic Forum speech, embarrassing many Americans. Over the course of his time at the podium on Wednesday, he kept saying “Iceland” when he was clearly talking about its icy neighbor.

Featured Video

This has yet again bolstered left-wing opinions that Trump is mentally unfit to lead the nation.

Iceland is green, Greenland is icy

Trump appeared to try and address international concerns over his aggression toward Greenland, a NATO member, while speaking to leading economic minds at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Unfortunately, he kept getting one key detail very noticeably wrong.

Advertisement

“I’m helping Europe, I am helping NATO, and until the last few days when I told them about Iceland, they loved me,” he claimed.

It’s highly doubtful that the majority of either Europe or NATO ever “loved” Trump, but it was the Iceland thing that really stood out.

Trump is now confusing Greenland and Iceland: "They're not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. Our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland has already cost us a lot of money." pic.twitter.com/Iu9CI6M2ku — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 21, 2026

“I don’t know that they’d be here for us,” he continued, likely referring to NATO. “They’re not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. I mean, our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland’s already cost us a lot of money.”

Advertisement

That stock market dip was definitely not Iceland's fault, and only Greenland's if you have a very specific point of view. In the minds of world economy experts, the markets took a hit because Trump threatened 10 percent and later 25 percent tariffs on several European nations unless he gets Greenland.

It's not unusual for the average American to confuse the two nations. As we often point out, Greenland is rather icy while Iceland is much greener, so it's confusing. The President of the United States, however, should probably have that down when speaking at the World Economic Forum.

"Someone hand grandpa a map"

As the clip spread on social media, Trump critics were ready with jokes and grim warnings about what this kind of buffoonery could bring upon the world. Those on the left added this to their pile of evidence supporting their opinions that he's not fit for the presidency.

Advertisement

"It is impossible for a rational adult to watch this speech and come away with any conclusion other than he appears obviously unwell and the danger that poses to the world is terrifying," wrote @LTGetsPolitical.

"If you’re going to threaten to illegally invade an ally then at least get their f*cking name right you moron," said Veterans For Responsible Leadership (@VetsForRL).

Advertisement

"Political satire where the U.S. invades the wrong country, only it's a documentary," joked @MrJohnFlowers.

"I highly doubt you'll remember anything for long, my dude," @BohuslavskaKate said about Trump.

"Someone hand grandpa a map," @MsAnnaBaxter suggested.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.