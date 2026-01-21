Skip to Content
Viral Politics

Trump confuses Iceland and Greenland at the World Economic Forum: "Someone hand grandpa a map"

"Iceland's already cost us a lot of money."

3:00 PM CST on January 21, 2026

President Donald Trump mixed up Greenland with Iceland several times during his World Economic Forum speech, embarrassing many Americans. Over the course of his time at the podium on Wednesday, he kept saying “Iceland” when he was clearly talking about its icy neighbor.

This has yet again bolstered left-wing opinions that Trump is mentally unfit to lead the nation.

Iceland is green, Greenland is icy

Trump appeared to try and address international concerns over his aggression toward Greenland, a NATO member, while speaking to leading economic minds at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Unfortunately, he kept getting one key detail very noticeably wrong.

“I’m helping Europe, I am helping NATO, and until the last few days when I told them about Iceland, they loved me,” he claimed.

It’s highly doubtful that the majority of either Europe or NATO ever “loved” Trump, but it was the Iceland thing that really stood out.

“I don’t know that they’d be here for us,” he continued, likely referring to NATO. “They’re not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. I mean, our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland’s already cost us a lot of money.”

That stock market dip was definitely not Iceland's fault, and only Greenland's if you have a very specific point of view. In the minds of world economy experts, the markets took a hit because Trump threatened 10 percent and later 25 percent tariffs on several European nations unless he gets Greenland.

It's not unusual for the average American to confuse the two nations. As we often point out, Greenland is rather icy while Iceland is much greener, so it's confusing. The President of the United States, however, should probably have that down when speaking at the World Economic Forum.

"Someone hand grandpa a map"

As the clip spread on social media, Trump critics were ready with jokes and grim warnings about what this kind of buffoonery could bring upon the world. Those on the left added this to their pile of evidence supporting their opinions that he's not fit for the presidency.

Tweet reading "It is impossible for a rational adult to watch this speech and come away with any conclusion other than he appears obviously unwell and the danger that poses to the world is terrifying."
"It is impossible for a rational adult to watch this speech and come away with any conclusion other than he appears obviously unwell and the danger that poses to the world is terrifying," wrote @LTGetsPolitical.

"If you’re going to threaten to illegally invade an ally then at least get their f*cking name right you moron," said Veterans For Responsible Leadership (@VetsForRL).

Tweet reading "Political satire where the U.S. invades the wrong country, only it's a documentary"
"Political satire where the U.S. invades the wrong country, only it's a documentary," joked @MrJohnFlowers.

"I highly doubt you'll remember anything for long, my dude," @BohuslavskaKate said about Trump.

Tweet reading "Someone hand grandpa a map." Below is a map labeling Iceland and Greenland.
"Someone hand grandpa a map," @MsAnnaBaxter suggested.

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

