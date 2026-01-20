“Unchecked madness”: Opposition grows as Trump shares AI fantasies of himself “conquering” Greenland

President Donald Trump posted AI-generated images depicting himself

"conquering" Greenland on Tuesday morning, reigniting concerns over his fixation on territorial expansion.

As ICE-related unrest continues across U.S. cities, critics say the posts underscore what they view as increasingly erratic behavior, fueling fresh calls for his removal under the 25th Amendment.

Trump conquers Greenland in his AI dreams

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Trump posted two back-to-back images to Truth Social. The first shows the president and his cabinet gathered around his desk next to a map depicting the U.S., Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela, filled in with the American flag.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 12:58 AM EST 01.20.26



President Trump just posted a photo of the Oval Office with him displaying a map that shows Greenland, Venezuela and Canada as part of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/krAMvY65Qa — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 20, 2026

The second, posted two minutes later, depicts the president planting an American flag in the soil next to a sign that reads "Greenland, US territory, est. 2026." Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio glower awkwardly behind him.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 01:00 AM EST 01.20.26



President Trump posts a photo holding the U.S. flag along with JD Vance and Marco Rubio that indicates that Greenland will become U.S. territory sometime in 2026. pic.twitter.com/ogKImcFd3W — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 20, 2026

Trump has been pushing the line that the U.S. needs to "acquire" Greenland, a self-ruling territory of Denmark, since before the 2024 election. His administration has cited national security as the reason, arguing that the current American presence would not deter Russia or China should they try to take over. The Arctic island is also home to massive oil and gas reserves and minerals.

According to ABC News, Trump on Saturday "threatened to impose 10% tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland—all U.S. allies—starting on Feb. 1 and rising to 25% on June 1 if no deal is reached—to stay in effect until the U.S. takes control of Greenland."

Another theory maintains that the posts are rage-bait, possibly meant to distract from colonialist violence turned inward. In a text to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere on Sunday, Trump seemed to hint at his anger over being passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize.

"Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace," he said.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado giving him her prize apparently didn't do the trick.

"This is where we are as a country": Social media reacts

Trump's renewed threats against allied nations and NATO members refueled calls for his removal among staunch critics.

If you think this Greenland grab is a joke, think again.



Trump tweets a 2am picture of himself as Mad King Donald the Last and his two bootlicks.



This is mental illness turned into imperialist policy. pic.twitter.com/lpJgzSYNr8 — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) January 20, 2026

Canadians in particular took exception to the U.S. President targeting their northern neighbor again.

"I have no words. Well, I have many, but none that I would say in front of my kids," said Canadian @RobTrewartha on X.

"This is sheer, unchecked madness, enabled by all the institutions that are supposed to stop this."

Accusations of the president's mental state fed right into demands that Congress invoke the 25th Amendment.

"It’s 1 am and Trump is awake posting AI images of him taking over Greenland," wrote young Democrat Harry Sisson. "This is where we are as a country. 25TH AMENDMENT NOW!!!"

"Donald J6 Trump is mentally unstable," wrote @Melanie86862076. "He is completely untethered to reality. Republicans need to grow a spine and impeach and remove Donald Trump. If there was ever a reason for the 25th amendment this is it."

While some might take Trump's Napoleon posting as a real issue, others warned against dismissing it.

Public transit enthusiast @sam_d_1995 insisted that "the biggest problem in the world today is that nobody is taking the president seriously for the absolute psychopath he is."

