A woman’s Tinder horror story is gaining attention on TikTok after she shared details about her first date with a match. Commenters called the man’s behavior a series of red flags and said they were glad she was safe.

Featured Video

The content creator @444austin on TikTok shared details about one of the ‘worst dates’ of her life. She called the experience an ‘insane story’ and, she documented details like how they met and what he did that ultimately led her to that conclusion.

According to her, they began texting shortly after matching on the dating app. According to her, he became ‘adamant’ when she didn’t reply to his messages immediately. During their conversation, he asked her to add him on Snapchat.

Advertisement

At the time, she was no longer using social media apps like Snapchat and Instagram and had deleted those accounts. After explaining that to him, she gave him her personal number so they could stay connected.

She initially saw no red flags, but the date soon took an unexpected turn

Shortly after getting her number, he expressed a strong desire to meet her in person and suggested going to the movies for a date. The TikToker agreed, and what she later called the ‘worst date’ of her life began.

Initially, the woman did not notice any red flags in his behavior and praised him for being gentlemanly. “She also said there was nothing suspicious about his profile since he was a verified user on Tinder.

Advertisement

They then picked out a movie, date and time to meet. However, before they could head to the theater, he called her about car trouble and asked if she could pick him up instead.

Image Credit: TikTok | @444austin

At that point, she said the pickup was an immediate red flag, but went ahead with the date anyway. Since she didn’t feel comfortable going with him in an Uber, they met separately, as planned, an hour before the movie.

Once they met, they sat in her car and started talking. During their conversation, she mentioned that she had a cold sore that she thought might be herpes. She said she told him about it because she wanted to be upfront about her health.

Advertisement

Despite hearing about the sore, the man didn’t mind and claimed he still wanted to kiss her and asked for consent. In the middle of their moment, the woman felt uncomfortable with him and pulled away and tried to change the subject.

Image Credit: TikTok | @444austin

However, despite their conversation, the man continued making advances toward her. When she finally confronted him about it, he explained his "expectation." He also tried to persuade her to move to a less-lit parking spot, and she said he attempted to make her feel guilty for saying no.

The man even joked about harming her and taking her car at one point, which she said made her more cautious. The date ended with her crying before she safely left. She decided not to see him again.

Advertisement

Her TikTok received nearly 800,000 views, with commenters expressing concern. One such person commented, “He’s a stranger! Stranger, danger!” Many commenters encouraged others to exercise caution when using dating apps.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of the date described by @444austin. The story is based solely on her account shared in a TikTok video.