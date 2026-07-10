A mom-in-law tried to crash an anniversary trip with her son and daughter-in-law. When her son’s wife expressed her discomfort, some alleged uncomfortable texts were unleashed. The woman decided to turn those texts into a song, and the internet is loving it.

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@paige_.music is a popular TikToker who often turns her texts into catchy and viral songs, which often surpass a million likes. This time, she turned a conversation with her mother-in-law into a banger.

According to the texts shared on TikTok, her husband’s mother apparently wanted to crash their anniversary at the Melia Wellness Resort in Punta Cana. She surprised the content creator with news she wasn’t quite expecting to hear.

Apologizing for the mix-up, the singer clarified that the milestone trip was always intended to be an intimate couple's vacation. Unsurprisingly, the exclusive plans missed the mark with her mother-in-law. Adding to the drama, the influencer weighed in, questioning if the reservations had been booked without their knowledge.

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Mom-in-Law Tried to Reason With the Lack of Time With her Son

Not only did the mother-in-law confirm it, but she also booked a non-refundable spot. The content creator was taken aback and accused her of knowingly intruding on their personal time as a couple.

Her spouse’s mom implied that she never got time with her son because of her son’s marriage to the woman. She then wrote, “One day I won’t be here, and he’ll regret spending all of this time with you.”

She attempted to turn the tables on the daughter-in-law and explained that it was meant to be a nice surprise, but the situation was blown out of proportion. Then she accused the TikToker of intentionally keeping her husband away from his mother.

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After strongly denying the allegations, the matriarch wondered why she wasn’t invited on the trip. The woman stood her ground and stated it was because she and her husband were celebrating their anniversary.

Their conversation ended with the mother-in-law making a bombshell accusation. She told her daughter-in-law that she would only empathise when she’s a boy mom.

When the TikToker asked for clarity, her spouse’s mom wrote: “What it feels like, when some girl steals him from you.” Finally, the matriarch hoped she’d enjoy her vacation with her son and sarcastically told her to be happy for abandoning her family.

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The Internet Praised the TikToker for Her Response

On TikTok, the song got nearly 800,000 views and nearly 500 comments. Many sided with the singer and praised her for her responses.

A user claiming to be a mother of boys said, “As a mother of boys who will one day have wives, I am on your side.”

Image Credit: TikTok | @paige_.music

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A mother-in-law also joined in on the conversation, saying, “I have three married sons. I can’t even imagine doing something like this.”

Another praised the TikToker for setting a clear boundary and sticking to it. A user claiming to be a mother of two boys said, “I hope and pray I am never this type of mother-in-law.”

This earned a reply from the TikToker who said, “You won’t because you just realized it shouldn’t happen.”

Editor's Note: The details above are a reflection of the video shared by @paige_.music on TikTok. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.