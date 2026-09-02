TikTok creator Kash (@fivestarkashh) shared details about his work delivering for Uber Eats and revealed how much he made during one Friday shift. He shared the figures in a TikTok post titled ‘how much money I make off Uber Eats’ and said he made the video to answer whether delivering food was worth it.

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He said that he earned £199.60 (about $269) during that Friday shift. He worked from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., a shift of about 10 hours. He said that he was using a Lime bike, not a car or a motorcycle. According to Kash, he paid £30 (about $40) for a three-day Lime bike pass, so his Friday earnings covered the rental, leaving him with about £170 (about $229) before other expenses.

He also said he did not earn that amount on every shift. "Don't be disheartened if you don't get 200 straight away," Kash said in the video, which had more than 20,000 likes. He also said that a driver could earn £150 (about $202) or £100 (about $135) on a given day and still consider it worthwhile.

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Kash said his experience differs from day to day. On one weekday shift, which ran from 4.46 p.m. to 6.29 p.m., he completed only two deliveries and earned £7.92 (about $11); on another occasion, he said he worked for about seven hours and earned approximately £29 (about $39).

Kash said Friday through Sunday were the best days to work, mainly because he said there was greater demand for food deliveries. He also told anyone thinking of becoming a driver to move from place to place rather than staying in one area.

Viewers Were Divided as Some Praised Kash's Work Ethic While Others Questioned His Earnings

In the comments, people had differing views on the amount. Several commenters praised Kash's work ethic, with some calling his earnings ‘honest money’ and wishing him well.

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However, others doubted the figures after taking into account the expenses and the duration of the shift. One commenter calculated that £200 over 10 hours amounted to £20 per hour, although the work was irregular. Another commenter noted that expenses such as bike rental and food could reduce the amount left over.

Image Credit: TikTok| @fivestarkashh

Other users asked about insurance, taxes, and whether a normal bicycle could be used. Users also asked whether Lime bikes could be used in different parts of London.

Kash also said earnings vary depending on location and demand. One commenter said drivers in London could earn about £17 an hour during busy times, while another said that earnings were lower in Scotland. A third commenter reported earning £29 for four hours on a Saturday in Manchester.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify Kash's reported earnings, expenses or the details of his delivery shifts. The story is based solely on information shared by @fivestarkashh in his TikTok video.