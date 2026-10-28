TikToker Says Friend Told Her She Doesn’t Dress Skinny

TikToker @ucfalumcs, also known as Christy, sparked a conversation online after sharing how a male friend offered her unsolicited advice about how she should dress after losing weight. He told her she didn’t dress like a “skinny woman,” leaving her reflecting on her style and prompting a discussion in the comments. The video received 204,900 views and 1,134 comments.

The video starts with Christy explaining the situation. A male friend she trusted told her she didn't dress like a skinny woman would. This wasn't the first time she had heard this sentiment. Someone in the comments had made a similar remark, and while she was offended when it came from a stranger, hearing it from her friend made her reflect on what he said.

After losing weight, it can be difficult to change the way you dress. Christy thought she was wearing clothes appropriate for her age and her new weight, but her friend and some commenters disagreed. She opened up the conversation to her followers, prompting a mix of opinions about how she should dress.

TikTok Users Tell Christy to Dress for Herself After Her Friend's Comment

Most commenters advised Christy to dress how she wants rather than base her choices on other people's opinions. Whether she's skinny or not, they argued, what matters most is feeling comfortable in her own clothes.

“Dess how you feel comfortable, and you will shine for the one that truly matters,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “You dress how u want to and what makes u feel good. Ur stunning either way.”

Other people discussed how difficult it can be to change your style after losing weight.

“I think it’s really hard for women who have lost weight to feel comfortable with a new style after hiding yourself for so long. Maybe start slow and see how you feel,” one commenter wrote. “It’s you who has to be good with it or you’ll just feel self conscious and not enjoy how you look anyway. It’s a process so don’t beat yourself up too much!”

Some men understood where Christy's friend might have been coming from. “My girlfriend works out hard, but doesn't see herself for how hot she is. I'm always encouraging her to dress for her body because it's amazing,” one commenter said.

Others suggested that clothing choices depend on what someone wants to express or attract. “I mean it all depends what you're looking to attract. If you're looking for male attention then you dress a little more provocatively a little more tighter to show off everything you've got. If that's not you then keep dressing like you're a librarian,” another user wrote.

While weight loss can be something to celebrate, adjusting to the expectations that come with a changed appearance can be challenging. Ultimately, commenters had different opinions on Christy's friend's advice, but many emphasized that she should choose clothes that make her feel comfortable and confident.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @ucfalumcs, which are based solely on the account she shared in her video.



