Man Shares His Perspective as a Cheater on TikTok

A TikTok creator's video has sparked discussion online after he opened up about his experiences with cheating and the regret he continues to feel. Creator @edgaralandough2 admitted that childhood trauma influenced some of his actions, but stressed that it was never an excuse for being unfaithful. His video has received 55,000 views and 358 comments.

In the video, he explained what led him to cheat and how he feels about his decisions today. He admitted that he was worried people would judge him before hearing his story, but acknowledged that his actions were wrong. While he believes his childhood trauma influenced his behavior, he doesn't consider it an excuse. Instead, he says he should have worked through his problems rather than choosing to be unfaithful.

He recalled going out to lunch with his brother, his sister-in-law, who is also his ex's best friend, his ex, and their children. During the outing, he says he fully realized the repercussions of his actions. He enjoyed feeling like they were a family again but knew he was the one who had damaged that dynamic.

He especially felt bad for his two children, who no longer get to see both parents together every day.

Ultimately, his perspective is that he doesn't go a day without regretting what he did. He knows his actions were wrong and wishes he could go back in time and change them. Although he doesn't think he would still be with his ex, whom he dated for nine years, he believes things could have ended on better terms if he hadn't cheated.

Viewers Debate Whether Cheaters Truly Regret the Pain They Cause

Some viewers thought his willingness to be vulnerable and take responsibility was admirable. One commenter wrote, “Unless you’re a narcissist. They fully believe we deserved it. But I appreciate seeing this perspective because I was fully convinced no man felt remorse for the damage they caused.”

Another added, “Good for you blaming yourself for why your family's not together. My ex says it’s my fault cause I could have chosen to stay with him and work on us. He cheated ALOT, mind you. Not once.”

Other viewers weren't convinced by his regret. One person wrote, “I don't think any cheater ever actually regrets the pain they caused because it's like well you didn't think of that before so why be sorry now.”

Someone else chimed in, “Unresolved trauma,so let’s give some to the mother of our children!”

Another commenter argued that cheaters often regret the consequences of their actions rather than the pain they caused others, writing, “They regret the consequences of cheating and feel sorry for themselves and how THEY ended up feeling as a result… but those tears are not for how she felt or what he did to her or his children.”

Clearly, not everyone was convinced by his perspective. While some appreciated his willingness to acknowledge his mistakes, others questioned whether his regret was truly about the people he hurt. Ultimately, even the man in the video acknowledged that cheating comes with pain and consequences. How someone responds to those consequences, however, is a personal choice.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @edgaralandough2, which are based solely on the account shared in his video.