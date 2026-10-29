TikToker Says He Was Forced to Fire His Best Bartender

A TikToker’s story about being forced to fire his best bartender after a misunderstanding has sparked discussion online. Buddy, who goes by @buddy.love711 on TikTok, managed a restaurant inside a popular hotel and had one bartender who always showed up and did amazing work. But after an unexpected encounter with a company executive, he was forced to let her go. The video has received 13,000 views and 21 comments.

He starts the video by explaining the situation. The bartender, whom he calls Tracy for the sake of the story, was a superstar. She was always helping servers, making drinks quickly and coming in whenever Buddy called her for help. She was the total package, but after a misunderstanding, he was forced to fire her.

It all started because the phones were glitching. Whenever employees answered, all they heard was static on the other end. This was frustrating, so they called an electrician to figure out what was going on. However, the problem was addressed a little too late.

The phone kept ringing one night, and Tracy kept answering it. There was no voice on the other end. Suddenly, a man walked in, asked if the restaurant was open and then left. He was never seen again. As it turned out, he was a pretty important person.

It turned out he was the company's new president. He was frustrated that the restaurant wasn't answering calls and thought the bartender was being rude. He demanded that Buddy fire her, or he would be next. Buddy had to do it, even though she was his best employee.

When Buddy called the electrician, it turned out he had been right all along. Several damaged wires had made having a conversation impossible. Buddy asked the electrician who fixed the problem to email his boss and confirm that Tracy wasn't at fault and that the issue was caused by a serious malfunction. He never heard back. Sadly, his best bartender was gone for good.

Viewers Blame Corporate Management for How the Bartender Was Treated

People were not happy to hear how Tracy was treated. One commenter wrote, “That's wrongful termination. As a boss you should've protected her and even helped her sue the company.” Another added, “She can get them for wrongful termination.”

Some commenters kept it simple, writing, “Justice for Tracy” and “I hope she applied for unemployment.”

Other commenters wondered whether this was a corporate or independent restaurant and whether that made a difference in how the bartender was treated. Some also commented on how workers are treated. “Yeah, keep telling me we have a meritocracy in this country,” one person wrote.

Others pointed out that even people who are thriving at work can still be fired for seemingly petty reasons.

Overall, commenters agreed that Tracy should never have been fired. Some expressed hope that she would take action against the company.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @buddy.love711, which are based solely on his account shared in the video.