TikToker Shares Friend’s Bizarre Bumble Date Story

TikTok user @thestorytella_ recently shared a story about a friend’s unusual Bumble date, which reportedly began with an unexpected outfit choice and took an even stranger turn at the Bronx Zoo. The creator says he shared the story to warn other men about some of the behavior they might encounter while dating. At the time of publication, the video had garnered 459,800 views and 244 comments.

According to @thestorytella_, his friend went to pick up his date and found her waiting in Elmo pajamas and fuzzy blue slippers. She got into his truck, prompting him to ask whether that was really what she planned to wear on their date. When she asked if she was underdressed, he told her she was.

The woman then went back inside and returned about 10 to 15 minutes later wearing a one-piece bathing suit. It was early spring, and the temperature was around 55 degrees. His friend reportedly rolled down the window and asked whether she was joking.

“She’s like, ‘Don’t worry, I have shorts in my car,’” @thestorytella_ recalled.

Even then, she apparently wasn't dressed for the place his friend had planned to take her. So he asked if there was somewhere else she wanted to go. She suggested getting finger foods, such as quesadillas or chicken fingers, and asked whether he liked them. He said he did.

There was just one catch: The restaurant she had in mind was in the Bronx.

“The Bronx is like an hour and 20 minutes away from where we live,” @thestorytella_ explained. His friend eventually decided to go along with the suggestion. But when they arrived, he realized they were at the Bronx Zoo.

“If you wanted to go to the zoo, you could have just told me you wanted to go to the zoo,” he reportedly told her.

The woman allegedly explained that she wasn't particularly interested in the animals. She just liked the food at the zoo. By this point, @thestorytella_ said, his friend was almost certain she was messing with him. Still, they went inside, ate, and even spent some time looking at the animals.

When they left, it was only 4 p.m. Since they had both taken the day off, his friend suggested going to a bar. She agreed, but reportedly refused to order a drink unless a female bartender prepared it.

His friend asked if she wanted to leave, and they headed to another bar. When they saw that the bartender there was also a man, they decided not to go inside. Instead, the woman asked if he wanted to come back to her place for a few drinks.

“Everything up until that point told him, ‘Do not go. Stay away.’ But for some reason, he still decided to go,” @thestorytella_ said. He then teased that what happened at her place was “hysterical” before revealing that the two are still together two years later.

TikTok viewers couldn't believe how the date unfolded

Viewers were especially surprised by the woman's outfit when she first came out to meet her date.

“When she went in the house I would have went home because why, why would you think that was proper to wear any place but in the house,” one commenter wrote.

Others were impressed that the friend stuck with the date despite its many unexpected turns. “Husband material this man's commitment is unmatched,” another viewer commented.

Some viewers, however, couldn't understand why he agreed to go back to the woman's place after everything that had happened. “For some reason he still went inside?” one person asked.

The date may have sounded like something out of a sitcom, but it apparently worked out for the couple. Despite the unusual start, the two are still together two years later, according to @thestorytella_.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on the account shared by TikTok creator @thestorytella_.