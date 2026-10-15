75-Year-Old TikToker Shares Advice on Life and Comparison

A 75-year-old TikToker's video has sparked discussion online after she encouraged people to stop comparing their lives to others and embrace their own journeys. The TikTok user, @seventywaves, who goes by Aunt Pam on the platform, opened up about how her perspective on life has changed over the years and why people shouldn't feel pressured to follow a particular path. The video has 1.8 million views and 3,102 comments at the time of writing.

Aunt Pam stresses to her audience that everybody should pursue the life they want, not the one they think they are expected to lead.

"I'm 75, single and child free. And here's something nobody tells you. Your life doesn't have to look like everybody else's. You know, for a long time, I thought my life was supposed to follow a certain path. I had to get married, I had to have kids. I checked off all those boxes. But you know what? That's not everyone's story," she begins.

One of the most important lessons she's learned, she says, is to stop comparing her life to others'. This is especially true now that social media plays such a big role in people's lives, as it's easy to curate a seemingly perfect life.

"We all have different journeys. And I've learned that love and support and connection can come from so many places. Family isn't just about biology. Sometimes it's the people who show up to be there for me to celebrate, you know, my wins and my losses. It could be my neighbors or friends. The older I get, the more I realize that the family you choose can be every bit as meaningful as the family you're born in. So stop comparing milestones and timelines of others," she continues.

Aunt Pam also encourages people to find joy in life's little things and reminds them that it's okay if their lives don't look like everyone else's.

"I wake up and generally like the life I've created. So you have your own journey. I hope you have the courage to find it. And most importantly, stop comparing your life with others. The journey you're on is just fine."

The Video Brought Together Other Women Who Are Childfree

Aunt Pam's video also resonated with other childfree women, many of whom agreed with her take and encouraged others to live life at their own pace without worrying about societal expectations.

"Good for you! I'm 73, been single all my adult life. I decided to adopt at 42 because I always imagined being a mom, but not a wife. My daughter is 30 now and is determined to remain single as well. We share a home and are besties. I feel very fortunate," said one user.

"Literally every woman I see that is childfree and single looks so young," said another.

It is important to also note that choosing to be a mom is perfectly fine. It's a decision that should be thought about much harder than it typically is, though.

"I'm childfree by default bcoz everytime I hear about anyone getting pregnant and a bunch of huge responsibilities, l'm so scared. I am not obligated to join the same journey just bcoz I have uterus," another user said.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify Aunt Pam’s personal experiences, which she shared in a TikTok video posted to her account, @seventywaves.