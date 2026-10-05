Woman Says ‘I’m Just a Girl’ Phrase Is Putting Women Down

A woman named Gemma, who goes by @gemma_moro on TikTok, recently made a video saying she is tired of hearing other women describe themselves as “just a girl.” The phrase has become popular online, with some women using it after making a common mistake or messing something up as a playful way to avoid accountability. Her video received 27,800 likes and 376 comments.

Gemma did not make the video to put other women down. Rather, she wants women to recognize their self-worth and understand that they are capable of more than being “just a girl.” She says she was raised by a strong mother who encouraged her to work toward anything she wanted. Because of that, she says calling herself “just a girl” would make her feel as though she were being looked down on.

She also talks about growing up surrounded by media that empowered women. Now, she sees women using “I’m just a girl” as a cutesy way to brush off silly or simple mistakes. She points to examples such as someone hitting a curb with their car and responding by saying they are “just a girl.” Gemma says she is tired of hearing women use the phrase in a way that demeans themselves.

Gemma’s passion was clear in the video, which sparked a conversation in the comments. Some women agreed with her that the phrase infantilizes women, while others did not see it as a serious issue.

Many Commenters Believed No Woman Is “Just a Girl”

Gemma’s take sparked a lively discussion among viewers, with many commenters debating whether the phrase is harmless internet humor or reinforces negative stereotypes about women. Several agreed with her that using “just a girl” to excuse mistakes can come across as infantilizing.

“It is just weaponized incompetence. They think it's cute as well….,” one commenter wrote.

Another agreed, writing, “And the word ‘just’ in ‘I’m just a girl’ is putting women below men, in the same way people would say a child is just a kid and shouldn’t be expected to be as capable as an adult.”

Others saw the phrase differently. “Interesting and valid take. I see people of all genders saying ‘I’m just a girl’ with the subtext intent of expressing ‘I’m trying my best’ or ‘I am only one person’ or ‘I can do only so much,’” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter pointed to the phrase’s origins, writing, “The term ‘I'm just a girl’ came from a song about feminism and how society only views women as just ‘girls.’”

Even a man weighed in on the discussion, writing, “I’m a whole grown a** man but even I’ve noticed that practically every phrase or slang term boils down to self roasts and derogatory terms that are just dumb in my opinion.”

Other commenters agreed with Gemma that the phrase can sometimes be used as a way to avoid taking accountability. Some also brought up “girl math,” arguing that jokes about women being bad with money can similarly reinforce the idea that women are incapable rather than empowered.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on Gemma’s account shared on TikTok. The comments featured a range of opinions, with some viewers agreeing that the phrase “I’m just a girl” can be disempowering and others saying it is simply a lighthearted expression used to acknowledge mistakes.