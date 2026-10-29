TikToker Says Women Don’t Need a Dramatic Reason to Leave a Good Partner When They’re Unhappy: ‘Two Good People Are Just the Wrong Fit’

A TikTok video posted by creator @ellen_maureen discusses whether women need a severe justification to leave a supportive partner. The clip drew about 1.2 million views and 169.3K likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker stated that women are allowed to leave a good partner when they feel consistently and deeply unhappy. She argued that society convinces people a dramatic case is required before ending a relationship. She reminded viewers that private partnerships are not courtrooms where a case has to be proven.

Staying for years while hoping feelings will change does not earn anyone extra credit. She emphasized that both individuals deserve joy, peace and relationships free from constant self-doubt. Choosing a different life path after trying to communicate and doing the work does not make someone selfish. Admitting that two good people are not the right fit often takes immense bravery. "Sometimes the bravest thing you can do

is admit that two good people are just the wrong fit", she said.

Viewers shared diverse reactions in the comments regarding separations after long-term relationships. One commenter urged others to focus on personal fulfillment while discouraging online advice about leaving.

"Create your own happiness. Dont listen to the comments about leaving. They regret leaving so they want everyone to suffer with them. They feel miserable for leaving," they wrote.

The creator responded to that comment. "Create your own happiness, yes. But the rest of this is not true. Make the right choice for yourself and your family," she wrote.

Another viewer weighed the realities of single parenthood against remaining in an unfulfilling relationship. "As long as you’re ok with the possibility of being alone & a single mom," a commenter wrote. "You might find better, you might not. If being alone is better than being with him, do it."

A user reflected on walking away from an eight-year relationship. "I left a good guy after eight years because I wasn’t being loved the way that I thought I deserved," a commenter wrote. "We grew apart and that’s just life! I never once thought he was a bad guy. I just knew he couldn’t love me correctly."

A different viewer described the difficulty of leaving a long-term relationship. "Where do you even begin, though? 😩 after being together 6 years and being engaged I feel like it’s so hard," a commenter wrote. "And I keep second guessing myself and trying to convince myself that it’s not that bad but at the end of the day, I’m just not happy."

The commenter detailed shared assets that made separation difficult. "We just got a house together too. Like what was I thinking?" a user wrote. "Sometimes I wish he would do something (like cheat) so it’s easier for me to just leave him. Hes a good guy [sic]."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect Ellen Maureen's account as shared on TikTok. The creator's and commenters' identities have not been confirmed.