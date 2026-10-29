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‘Until It’s Too Late’: Firefighter and Paramedic Says One of the Most Dangerous Decisions Is Delaying Emergency Care

5:58 AM CDT on October 29, 2026

Common mistakes emergency responders witness.

Common mistakes emergency responders witness.

|Referenced from: Pexels/Tim Samuel/Pavel Danilyuk

A thread on r/AskReddit on Oct. 20, 2026, asks emergency responders what dangerous decisions people make most often. The thread gathered more than 7,800 upvotes and 3,000 comments at the time of publication.

One commenter added a vehicle-safety issue to the list of dangerous choices. They wrote, “The most common ones have been listed, but I’ll toss in not wearing a seat belt. Modern cars are really good at keeping you safe in most accidents."

The commenter said unbuckled occupants lose those protections. “Not wearing a seat belt makes those safety features useless,” they wrote. “You’re now a 200lb bowling ball being thrown around the car at 50+mph. Wear your seat belt.”

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byu/popemudkip from discussion
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Another commenter described a protective-gear issue they often encountered among workers at job sites. “I’m a paramedic, previously did health and safety for a company that did a lot of work in civil construction and industrial cleaning,” they wrote. They described eye protection as “so easy to comply with and unobtrusive.”

They said it ranked “Second only to not wearing gloves. It takes all of about three seconds to put them on." They said they began telling colleagues, in blunt language, that anyone who wants to keep seeing should wear eye protection.

Another commenter, who identified themself as a firefighter and paramedic, discussed delaying medical treatment. “The most common dangerous decision people make is... not attempting to pursue emergency care in the first place,” they wrote. “It’s ignoring symptoms until it’s too late.” They said people tell themselves chest pain is “acid reflux” and that constant dull back and shoulder blade pain is “just a pulled muscle", adding that people dismiss sleeping half upright with pillows as “just the way it is.”

The second problem comes after treatment begins, they wrote. “The second most dangerous decision people make is once they finally seek treatment, they completely fail to follow through,” they said. “They won’t follow up with their primary physician, they won’t take their meds as directed, etc.” They described a patient who walked out of a catheterization lab feeling great. The patient later died suddenly, which the commenter attributed to skipped anticoagulants and a clogged stent. “Yup. Happens all the time. Oh well,” they wrote.

A separate reply described repeated medical emergencies and obstacles to obtaining follow-up care. “The healthcare system in the US does nothing to make this better though,” they wrote. “Right now I’m dealing with unknown anaphylaxis.” They said they had “3 attacks since August.”

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byu/popemudkip from discussion
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“The first one EMS gave me benadryl and said ‘think about what you must have eaten,’” they wrote. They said that during the second attack, “my blood pressure dropped so low that I lost consciousness twice and went to the ER.” They said the ER gave them an EpiPen and steroids and repeated the same comment. They wrote that they scheduled a visit with an allergist “which isn’t until mid November.”

They had a third attack soon afterward. “In the meantime I’ve had a third attack, which I treated at home with an EpiPen,” they wrote, “because I’m still working on the $10k ER bill that there’s some insurance weirdness about. So I’m trying to follow up but I’m literally sitting here randomly going anaphylactic and not getting anywhere in the system."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the accounts described in the thread. The details above reflect the commenters’ accounts as shared on r/AskReddit. The commenters’ identities, their described professions and the medical events they described have not been confirmed.

Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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