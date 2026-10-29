A TikTok video from user Abefroman (@abefromanx) offering dating advice was captioned: "Notice the change in behaviour and then move accordingly, even if you're disappointed." In the video, the woman tells other women to be alert if a romantic interest suddenly changes his behavior or the way he communicates during the early stages of a relationship, as this could be a sign that the relationship will end. The video has received 14,700 likes and discusses sudden changes in communication habits early in dating.

The video, overlaid with "Noticing the switch up in early dating", is based on a conversation the creator had with a friend who had been dating a man for approximately a month. The creator said things were going well at first, with the man communicating regularly and enthusiastically. But in the weeks that followed, his behavior changed. His texting habits reflected that change, and he became less communicative.

When the friend mentioned it, the man explained that his behavior was due to an overwhelming amount of work and other duties. At first, the creator told her friend to focus on herself and get on with her life. Yet she secretly suspected that the man was slowly preparing to end the relationship. Her friend later confirmed that suspicion, telling the creator soon afterward that the man had broken up with her.

Many viewers discussed people who communicate well while dating but suddenly create emotional distance and withdraw without explanation. One commenter said, "As soon as they hit you with the 'work is getting busy', it's time to wrap it up."

Another commenter said they had a similar experience after six weeks of regularly texting and felt that the change happened suddenly.

Some users think that a sudden drop in communication might mean someone is becoming romantically involved with another person. However, individual experiences do not prove that a change in texting behavior necessarily means a breakup is imminent. Other commenters suggested that people may distance themselves when they feel their efforts are not being reciprocated. One man said that, in his experience, withdrawing might be a reaction to perceived incompatibility or a lack of mutual interest. A reduction in communication can also result from changing priorities or a lack of compatibility.

TikTok users talk about their dating switch ups.

A common difficulty people face when they first start dating someone is distinguishing between a temporary change in the other person's availability and a more lasting decline in romantic interest. Although a sudden change in communication is worth noting, it does not necessarily mean the relationship will end. People's communication habits can be influenced by work pressures, family responsibilities and personal circumstances.

Instead of assuming the worst or trying to predict the outcome, it is best to discuss the situation while looking for patterns and clarifying expectations.