TikToker Says She Skipped TSA Screening Before Her Flight and Called It an ‘Airport Hack’ — X Is Not Convinced

A video that was originally shared on TikTok by @bonni3barker shows a woman who boasts about bypassing Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening. This video has now been shared on X by @EBTtok, and in its comments section, many users are questioning whether the incident actually occurred.

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The woman is seen describing what she says is an “airport hack.” In the clip, she claims she avoided waiting in the TSA security line before making her way to her departure gate.

The woman says in the video. “It ain't illegal to skip TSA. It may be unethical, but it's not illegal.” She then narrates what she says happened while heading to her flight. “Currently on my way to my flight,” she says. “Boarding had already started, but I'm group 6.”

The woman then maneuvered past other travelers and said she was “strolling through [the] airport, knowing I just skipped everybody in TSA, unbothered.” The video ends with her saying she had reached her gate while others were still waiting to pass through security.

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This woman’s ’airport hack’ is to show up late and just cut the TSA line ?



“It’s not illegal to cut the TSA line, it may be unethical, but not illegal”



This entitled POS knows she’s being a POS and just doesn’t care.



Blacks are not compatible with a high-trust society. pic.twitter.com/vpC19hBst5 — SNAPtok (@EBTtok) July 14, 2026

On X, many users questioned whether the incident actually occurred. Several argued that bypassing TSA screening would be difficult or impossible at most U.S. airports. “She left out the part of the video where she skipped through TSA, so I am skeptical she really did it,” one wrote.

Others suggested the video could be exaggerated, while some criticized her if she actually did what she claimed to.

Federal regulations prohibit passengers from entering secure airport areas without completing required security screening. According to TSA guidance, all passengers must undergo security screening before boarding.

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Federal law prohibits circumventing airport security procedures and levies penalties on those who knowingly violate access-control requirements.

Also, federal law levies penalties on those who knowingly enter airport areas by violating security requirements.

She left out the part of the video where she skipped through TSA so I am skeptical she really did it. — JL (@zipzap31) July 14, 2026

Because the clip does not depict the incident itself, her claim cannot be verified from the footage alone. Several commenters suggested she may have misunderstood airport procedures or exaggerated for effect.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @bonni3barker and reposted on X by @EBTtok. The TSA did not respond to a request for comment. The identity of the woman in the video has not been confirmed.