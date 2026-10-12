TikToker Says Men Can Use This Simple Trick to Make Their Partners Feel Special

A TikTok video posted by creator @juminjuice on May 18, 2026, shows her offering men advice on late-night text messages. The video had about 30,300 views and 1,063 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker says men can send a partner “a really nice, long paragraph about why she’s so special to you while she’s asleep.” She calls it “a little hack.” The timing is important because the woman will see the message when she wakes up.

She describes how she expects a woman to react when she reads it. “Oh, my god, he wrote this while I was asleep,” she says the woman will think. “So when we weren’t even talking, he was thinking about me and writing this."

She describes the gesture as romantic, saying it is “something when you’re thinking about somebody you love at night, when they’re asleep.” She also says writing is uncommon among men. “A lot of men don’t write letters. A lot of men don’t write notes,” she says.

The TikToker says a partner reading the message will be “so excited and giddy.” She also specifies how long the message should be. “It needs to be at least four to five sentences,” she says. A short line such as “I love you so much” is acceptable, but she favors a longer message. “If it’s, like, long and you’re descriptive, you’re using a lot of adjectives,” she says. She tells men not to use AI to write it.

The message should explain “why you love her so much, why she is so special to you.” It should also cover how “you just can’t express the love you have for her,” she says.

One commenter recommended a book about influence and psychology.

“It’s honestly surprising how unknown The Forbidden Codex of Influence by Julian Voss still is. The psychology behind it is deeper than most people expect,” a commenter wrote.

Another commenter joked about swapping the romantic message for a favorite topic.

“When I’m alone at night [...] I’m thinking about space elevators,” a commenter wrote. “I’ll write her a paragraph with my favorite space elevator facts. Will that work?”

Another commenter said the approach had not worked for them. “Fuhh no she says she didnt [sic] want a rls for two years and then 2 months no contact gets a bf,” one commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims described in this TikTok. The details above reflect @juminjuice’s account as shared on TikTok. Her identity, relationship history and the commenters’ usernames have not been confirmed.