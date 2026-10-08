A TikToker named Brittany, @brittanyybowen, shared her belief that men are intimidated by financially independent women. She believes that when women make their own money, men know they cannot control them, which she claims scares some of them off. The video has 249,700 views and 2,703 comments, sparking a discussion in the comments section.

In the video, Brittany sits in her car and talks about the women entrepreneurs and mentors she has met throughout her career. She noticed that many of them were single and attributed it to men being intimidated by women who are financially secure.

She described it as a harsh reality and said it upset her because she wondered whether it would affect her own future.

Making money is something Brittany prioritizes, but she also wants to have children and a family. She worries that her financial success could leave her unmarried and believes that the more financially successful women become, the harder dating can be.

They Believe Men Use Money to Have Power Over Women

Women in the comments shared their own opinions and experiences, with many saying they could relate to Brittany's perception of dating and financial independence.

"I don’t make millions. I do make a few hundred thousand which is good money. I’ve not had a date in 15 years. And I’m okay with it. I live a beautiful life. Just bought my retirement home half a mile from the beach. I’ll be retiring at 55 in 2 years. Get your money ladies. Forget about these men," one woman wrote.

"Single, financially independent boss as* b*tch and out here intimidating men. Men know we don’t need them. The bar is too high for them and my peace is too expensive," another commenter said.

Others argued that financial independence can give women freedom from relationships in which money is used as a source of power.

"They are scared of you because they can’t control you," one person wrote.

"They want to be the ‘provider’ but complain that they have to be, so when they meet someone they don’t have to fully provide for, they lose their ‘alpha’ status and can’t bring ANYTHING to the table," another commenter said.

One woman encouraged Brittany to consider having children on her own.

"Let’s start normalizing having children alone. You have all the control. 70% divorce rate, would you go on a plane knowing you had a 70% chance of it not making it to the ground," she wrote.

Someone else added, "Women can have babies on their own. Single mom here."

Overall, the comments on Brittany’s video were largely supportive. Many women said they could relate to her experiences with dating after becoming financially independent, potentially making her feel less alone in her concerns.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on @brittanyybowen’s account and opinions shared on TikTok.