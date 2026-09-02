In a TikTok video, Lynda, who goes by @lynda.leads and refers to herself as “Manager Guru,” discussed why high-performing employees may eventually leave their jobs. In the comments, many viewers shared similar experiences in their own workplaces.

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In the post, which had more than 6,300 comments, the creator called the phenomenon "performance punishment." The term refers to a pattern in which managers rely on high-performing employees when problems arise. Instead of receiving additional pay or opportunities for promotion, they may end up with additional responsibilities and higher expectations.

"Someone shows up, they deliver," Lynda said. She defined high performers as employees who solve problems, rescue struggling projects, and take responsibility for their teams. Over time, they can become the ‘default’ person to turn to when other employees' deadlines are missed or processes break down.

Her main point was that repeatedly relying on the same employee can leave them with too much responsibility.

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@lynda.leads There is a real name for what happens when your strongest employees get overloaded for being good at their job: performance punishment. It’s when high performers are rewarded with more work, tighter deadlines, and constant pressure instead of support, pay, or protection. This is how burnout starts and how top talent walks out the door. If you’re a manager, this is your warning. And if you’re always “the one who can handle it,” this might be why you’re exhausted. #learnontiktok #tiktoklearningcampaign ♬ original sound - Lynda | Manager Guru

Commenters Share Stories of Extra Work, Burnout and Missed Raises

Many commenters said they had experienced similar situations. One commenter summed up the sentiment and wrote "The more you do, the more they expect."

Some said that they had stopped covering for their coworkers’ mistakes, though management later accused them of having a "bad attitude." Others said that they had quit because they felt that their extra effort was being taken for granted. One commenter said overworking can make employees ‘too valuable for promotion; another referred to the situation as "the curse of competence."

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Some workers also pointed to compensation as part of the issue. One said that they had been given a 0.22% raise even though they had been rated as exceeding expectations in every area. Another worker said that they noticed a new employee was getting a higher salary while their requested raise was rejected since it was "not in the budget."

Image Credit: TikTok| @lynda.leads

In the comments, several employees also said that they had changed their approach after experiencing burnout. One of them mentioned that he had given up volunteering for extra work and unpaid hours, and added that they would only do what they were paid to do. Some, on the other hand, said that they had resigned rather than continue working under those conditions. One commenter noted that they had left a job and taken a reduction in salary in return for better management and improved mental health because they felt the choice was “worth it in the end.”

Not all commenters blamed individual managers. Some believed the issue was tied to broader organizational expectations. One manager said that they had a strategy to actively mold top performers and help them take on new roles.