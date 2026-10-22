TikToker Says H&M Manager Tried to Block Her Promotion

A TikTok video posted by @deszb_, which amassed 49,000 views and 313 comments, describes an experience she had with a manager she called a “hater.” According to Deszy, the manager tried to stop her from becoming a supervisor at her first retail job. Deszy ultimately secured a supervisory position, to the dismay of the same manager who had tried to convince her she wasn't ready for the role.

Deszy started the video by explaining that the store manager at her first official retail job at H&M went out of her way to make her experience as an employee unbearable. She said the manager would write her up for insignificant infractions, which, over time, led her to believe the manager was a hater.

The creator went on to say that, after working at the job for some time, a supervisor position opened up. But before she even got a chance to apply, the store manager discouraged her, saying she shouldn't try because she didn't think Deszy was ready.

One commenter believed the discouragement was rooted in jealousy. They wrote, “Absolutely! She was a hater.” Another commenter agreed, writing, “They be haters. Don't even have a reason not to like you.”

TikTok Commenters Agree With Deszy That Her Manager Was Being a “Hater”

Deszy then revealed that she was transferred to another H&M store at a different location and went on to be promoted to supervisor within two months of starting at the new location. However, there was much more to the story behind her transfer to the other H&M store.

One commenter asked, "How was you able to get out? At my spot they blocked EVERYTHING!" Deszy replied, "The girl that she promoted to supervisor actually snuck and transferred me to a new store when she wasn't at work."

So, apparently, some of the other staff were looking out for her. But the story doesn't end there. The creator continued, "Ironically, my old store manager ended up coming to my store as the acting store manager while we found a new store manager. And she saw that I was a supervisor and her jaw was on the floor!"

She then confessed that one of her primary motivations to become a supervisor after being denied the first time was to spite her old manager. She said she thought it was wrong for her to deny her an opportunity for the simple fact that she seemed to dislike her for no apparent reason.

She said it resulted with her being a retail manager from that moment on, so everything worked out in her favor.

Other reactions to the video came from commenters who also experienced working with an overbearing manager. One commenter said she was able to get her manager fired. She wrote, "Yes, so I started doing sneaky sh** to make her mad that she couldn't prove so then I went to HR and reported her for harassment with another one of my coworkers. Then she was fired for making the workplace hostile."

A separate commenter said their manager hated them for personal reasons. They wrote, "The manager that hated me got me hired because I used to be friends with their daughter. So when I stopped being friends with her daughter, she HATED me for no reason. The friendship was a mutual breakup."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by @deszb_, which are based solely on her account of the workplace experience shared on TikTok.