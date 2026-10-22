TikToker Fears Scam Caller May Be Human Trafficker

TikTok creator @jorlala, who also goes by Bhadbharista, posted a video that garnered more than 630,000 views and nearly 3,000 comments, detailing a call she received from a scammer while at work. She said the caller pretended to be a police officer and claimed there was a warrant out for her arrest. But when the caller told her not to meet them at the police station and instead directed her to an undisclosed location nearby, she grew concerned and came to believe the call might have been part of a human trafficking attempt.

Jordan began the video by explaining that she wanted to share her story to help others stay vigilant about scam calls. She said she genuinely believed she could have become a victim of human trafficking.

She explained that when the phone rang, the caller ID read “Anonymous.” Initially, she didn't answer because she assumed it was someone making an unwanted call from an anonymous number. She let a coworker answer instead, but soon took the phone because they couldn't hear the caller clearly.

When Jordan took the call, she said the caller identified himself as Officer Daniels from a police department. What caught her attention was his claim that there was an ongoing case and that he needed to speak with someone at the restaurant connected to it.

Jordan said she had an ongoing case involving an assault by a customer that had happened two years earlier. She was scheduled to appear in court the following month, so she initially believed the call was related to that case.

The caller then asked to speak with the manager on duty, who was Jordan. After asking her name, he confirmed that she was the person he wanted to speak with. He then asked her to spell her last name. Although she found the request suspicious, she complied.

Still believing the call might be related to her upcoming court appearance, Jordan continued listening. But the supposed officer then claimed she had failed to appear for jury duty two months earlier and that a warrant had been issued for her arrest. Jordan said she became genuinely confused because she had no other court case to attend and realized he was referring to something entirely different.

TikToker Says Caller Posing as Police Claimed There Was a Warrant for Her Arrest

Jordan then asked why he had called her workplace instead of her cellphone if he was a police officer. The caller claimed they had tried to reach her cellphone but had been unsuccessful. He repeated that there was a warrant out for her arrest and that she would be taken into custody.

As Jordan tried to make sense of the situation, the caller told her, “To avoid being arrested, you can't go to the police station, but you need to meet with an officer NEAR the police station.” He also warned that she would be arrested if she entered the station.

Jordan decided to put the call on speakerphone and record it with her cellphone. But she said the caller noticed what she was doing and told her he would have to transfer the call to her personal cellphone. She then gave him her number.

The caller further unsettled her by claiming he knew she had apps open on her phone and demanding that she close them all. Jordan said she followed his instructions. She eventually asked whether the call was a scam, but the caller insisted it wasn't because they hadn't asked her for money. He then said all they wanted was “HER.”

The caller repeated that she needed to meet a supposed police officer in person, but not at the police station. He also instructed her to stay on the phone while he directed her to the undisclosed location.

Jordan ultimately decided to go to the police station anyway, despite the caller's warnings. At that point, she said, she no longer cared if he threatened to arrest her.

Jordan explained that a police station was about four minutes away and that she served coffee to the officers there every day. She told the caller to go ahead and dispatch an officer to arrest her. He said he would and then hung up.

After the call ended, Jordan said she strongly suspected the incident could have been a human trafficking attempt, so she decided to visit the actual police station herself. When she arrived, the station was closed. However, a man working inside told her to use a phone that would connect her with an on-duty police officer.

Jordan said she used the phone and explained what had happened to the officer. She ended her video by urging viewers to stay alert and be cautious when receiving suspicious calls.

Reacting to the video, many commenters alleged to have received the exact same call. One commenter said that her video was the second one they've seen of someone talking about it. They wrote, "Dude, I'm not even joking. This is the second video I've seen about this exact situation."

Another commenter confirmed hearing a similar story. They wrote, "I've seen this and 'Warrant out for your Arrest' a lot lately!! Another girl made a video saying she was told to park near a police station, I bet she was going to get kidnapped if it wasn't a scam + it sounds a lot like the story you're sharing!!"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by @jorlala, which are based solely on her account of the incident shared in her TikTok video.