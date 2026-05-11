TikToker Says Fake Friend Left Her to Fight Two Women Alone — She Now Has Two Black Eyes and a Warning for Her Followers

A TikToker revealed how she got two black eyes from an alleged fake friend. She cautioned her followers to be careful in choosing friends. She shared two parts of the video, breaking down events of a hangout gone wrong.

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In Part One of the video, she addressed the questions about the noticeable bruising on her eyes. After followers asked about the visible bruising, she posted a storytime breaking down what happened.

She began her video by saying, “First of all, choose your friends wisely, okay?” The TikToker recalled being warned by her other friends about this alleged fake friend.

According to the TikToker, several people in her circle had cautioned her about the alleged fake friend before the incident.

The situation began when the creator asked her friend to arrange a ride for their planned hangout since her boyfriend was unavailable. She suggested that her friend could carpool with another friend who owns a car.

The TikToker said she invited the friend who was providing transportation to join their hangout plans. Shortly after this conversation, the alleged fake friend went to the bathroom to “pee.”

However, it turned out to be a phone call with the friend who had been invited over. She recalled catching the conversation during a live stream on the platform. She even shared a brief recording of her alleged fake friend and the other individual.

The two of them had seemingly made plans that the TikToker was unaware of. Nevertheless, the TikToker didn’t press on the matter and continued getting ready for the three of them to hang out.

Turns out, there wasn’t going to be a hangout because the other individual wasn’t “in the mood for new people.”

Two Unknown Women Arrive Unannounced — the Fake Friend Claims She Had No Idea

She documented the exchange with screen recordings from the live stream, which she included in both parts of the video. Now, not long after the other woman had refused to hang out, she called up the alleged fake friend.

The TikToker and the other woman familiarize themselves with each other over the call and eventually agree to hang out. However, the woman on the line asked who the TikToker wouldn’t mess with generally.

Not long after, an unknown TikTok user responded in the comments, writing, “I’m going to come grab you.” The TikToker asked her friend to end the live immediately for safety reasons. Moments later, a car pulled up at the TikToker’s home with the woman from the call and another unknown woman.

The alleged fake friend claimed she had no idea something like this was to happen.

She noted that the two women who arrived may have believed the situation was a setup of some kind. It was at this point that the TikToker’s boyfriend intervened to smooth things over and de-escalate the situation.

The All-Out Fight Breaks Out, Ending with Two Bruised Eyes and Cuts

In part two of the story, the TikToker dived into the aftermath of the conversation with the unknown woman who pulled up at her home.

The women outside did not want to leave without a fight. That’s when things pretty much escalated to a full-blown fight between them.

Initially, the alleged fake friend agreed to back up the TikToker. But backed out in the last minute, leaving the TikToker to fend off the two women by herself. Shocked, the TikToker didn’t say anything because things had already gotten pretty heated.

The woman revealed that she was simply unable to defend her face during the altercation. During the fight, a woman, whom the TikToker claimed was much larger, threw a punch to her eye, causing cuts under it and inside her ear.

Another one struck her on the other eye, causing visible bruising that sparked concern in the first place among netizens.

Ultimately, the fight ended, and the alleged fake friend profusely apologized for how it went down. The whole time, the TikToker mentioned the friend who was supposed to back her up was standing in the corner, covering her face.

The TikToker mentioned that the police were involved but did not reveal further details. However, the creator said that everything was sorted out, but she said she established clear limits with the woman following the incident.