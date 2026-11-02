TikToker Says Boss Singled Her Out at 21, Then Coworkers Blamed Her When She Was Fired

A TikTok posted by @chrissyvbarron on July 9, 2026, recounts her experience with an older supervisor at her first job after college. The video had received about 2.2 million views and 241,100 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker responds to another woman’s comment about preparing young women for conflicts with older female coworkers. She recalls being 21 and working full time at a medical supply company.

“I was never prepared for how much middle-aged women hated me in corporate America,” she says. Her story focuses on one supervisor and a request to transfer to another team that ultimately reached human resources.

The TikToker says employees at her workplace could choose different shifts depending on their accounts. She worked from 6 a.m. to 2:33 p.m., then picked up her dogs from daycare before training and coaching CrossFit.

Before that job, she had worked in accounting during her final two years of college. She said no one bothered her there, and she listened to comedy while completing her work. At the medical supply company, she moved from a junior position to an intermediate role in a short period. Some of her colleagues were 30 or 40 years older than she was, according to the creator.

She said her supervisor singled her out and monitored her computer activity after arriving around 7 or 8 a.m. By then, the creator had already been working for some time. The supervisor also criticized how much water she drank and how frequently she used the bathroom. Initially, the creator considered some of the criticism fair and thought her supervisor was simply being hard on her.

“But the thing is that I was so naive, I didn’t know that what she was doing was that bad,” she recalled. Her supervisor had reportedly worked at the company for 30 or 40 years. Eventually, the creator asked about transferring to another manager’s team, where a friend worked. She described that manager as kind, but said her request was instead referred to human resources.

HR asked why she wanted to switch teams, and she explained that her supervisor often singled her out. She said she planned to quit and did not want the supervisor fired. “They fired her. Then everyone blamed me,” she recalled. The TikToker said she resigned anyway, accepted a job in Belgium and moved there.

One viewer described leaving a health care workplace after experiencing mistreatment.

“As a healthcare worker, I agree,” a commenter wrote. “I got bullied from my old job and verbally abused. I ended up on antidepressants and anxiety medication." The commenter eventually ended up transferring.

A parent described her daughter's experiences across multiple jobs.

“My daughter is 20s year old [sic],” the commenter wrote. “She deals with this every where [sic] she’s worked.” The commenter called the situation atrocious and identified herself as middle-aged. “I do not understand,” she added.

Another viewer recalled being assigned duties by a colleague at the same level.

“This lady immediately tried to make me her secretary (my role was equal in rank to hers, but I was new),” the commenter wrote. They believed the colleague felt threatened and said the situation “was so confusing until I realized.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the TikTok. The details above reflect @chrissyvbarron’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the creator, employer, supervisors and commenters have not been independently confirmed.