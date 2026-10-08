TikToker Reveals 5 Things She Says Are Worth the Money and Viewers Have Mixed Reactions

A TikTok creator, @hanmaexx, shared a video talking about five things she thinks are actually worth the money. The video, shared on July 17, drew 138,900 likes and 277 comments as of publication.

The first product, according to her, was Crocs Miami flip-flops. She said that they were waterproof and that once you wear them, you would never wear another pair of flip-flops again in your life.

The second thing she mentioned was the Ninja coffee machine. She said that, according to her, this coffee machine gets “used and abused” every single day. The third thing she spoke about was Invisalign. “As much as it pains me to wear them, I cannot wait for it to be over. They have literally transformed my teeth,” she said.

The fourth thing she spoke about was Skims. For those unaware, SKIMS is a solution-oriented fashion and lifestyle brand co-founded in June 2019 by Kim Kardashian, Jens Grede and Emma Grede. “You think you found a dupe? You have not found a dupe. There is nothing like Skims,” she said.

The fifth and last thing she mentioned was a five-star hotel. She said that it was worth it every single time. However, commenters had several points to share. One commenter disagreed about Skims. “Bought a £60 skims bra, the top of the cups rolled, and the strap dug into my back. The worst quality of any bra I’ve bought and I’ve worn primark / newlook for years.”



Another wrote, “Skims is the worst quality EVER, like what!?” One commenter wrote about Crocs, “Crocs flip-flops are next level comfort.” Another wrote, “I LOVE my Crocs Miami flip-flops!!!”

“Don’t have a ninja coffee machine but i fw these,” wrote a commenter about the Ninja coffee machine.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the TikTok. The details above reflect @hanmaexx’s account as shared on TikTok.