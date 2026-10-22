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TikToker Quits Restaurant Job After Tensions With a Chef, Only to Get an Unexpected Offer: ‘My Own Site? Yes Please’

4:36 PM CDT on October 22, 2026

Tiktoker Walked Out of Job Only to Get a Promotion: ‘My Own Site? Yes Please'

Woman leaves job only to get a promotion

|Image Credit: TikTok/@laurensapronsoff

A chef on TikTok shared the nightmare experience she had while working at a restaurant. She got along great with everyone at her job except for one man. When she decided to walk out, she received a surprising phone call from upper management that changed her career. Lauren, known as @laurensapronsoff on TikTok, shared her story in a video that had 81,800 views and 300 comments at the time of publication.

Lauren had a great job. She was working alongside another chef who was far from pleased with her. Although she had a wonderful relationship with everyone else at the restaurant, he was always trying to push her out. She would constantly do favors for him, only for him to try to tear her down.

She had been offered a promotion but had turned it down. In fact, she decided to leave her job altogether after things became especially heated with the other chef. However, her story with the establishment didn't end there.

As she was leaving the restaurant, her phone rang. It was upper management, asking her to stay with the company. Better yet, they offered her more authority. She would be able to run her own site, which not only meant more money but also got her away from the chef who was making her daily life uncomfortable.

Viewers praise Lauren for standing up for herself in a difficult workplace

Commenters had a lot to say about Lauren's experience. Many were frustrated by her co-worker's treatment of her.

“Some nasty people are there to push to your glory. That’s why it’s important to keep your good attitude at all times,” one user commented.

Someone else mentioned that they had always had problems with head chefs, writing, “Head chefs are always always a weird breed of person!”

Another TikToker praised Lauren for standing up for herself, writing, “I love the fact you defended yourself. I've seen too many people in the work place take crap. Not me because I will tell them about themselves.”

One commenter suggested that the other chef's behavior had pushed Lauren to do better, writing, “He pushed you to your glory. That is how the devil works. He thinks he’s doing you but alas he’s doing himself.”

Another commenter said that this kind of recognition often comes to people who are good at their jobs: “Believe it or not Directors notice who is the heartbeat of their business, you didn't get that call because of look, gender or anything else you got it based on performance and dedication .”

Others shared personal stories. One commenter said Lauren's situation was very similar to her mother's job, writing, “My mum also works in a kitchen& it sounds like you work with the same people my mum does- she has done almost an identical rant.”

Another added, “I did the same. It's the best way to get promoted in a place that values you. they gotta know you're not secure there without a solid position.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by @laurensapronsoff, which are based solely on her account of the workplace experience shared on TikTok.

Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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