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TikToker Sparks Debate After Warning Women About Men Who Seem Too Perfect on First Dates But Viewers Aren’t Convinced

10:18 AM CDT on October 25, 2026

TikTok creator Katie Kelly warns viewers about men who seem overly charming on first dates

Katie Kelly warns women that men who seem too good to be true on first dates may not be what they seem (Photo Credit: TikTok/@bykatiekelly)

A TikTok creator has sparked a dating debate after warning women about men who seem almost perfect on a first date. Katie Kelly (@bykatiekelly) argues that excessive charm can sometimes hide manipulation. Kelly argues that the behavior can leave partners vulnerable to heartbreak.

Kelly delivers her warning in a video that sarcastically questions the idea of finding an unusually thoughtful man. She describes how opening doors, paying for dinner and using affectionate nicknames can make someone seem exceptionally romantic. The video had attracted 641,300 views, 77,100 likes and 2,000 comments at the time of publication.

Katie Kelly Warns Women About First-Date Red Flags

Kelly begins by imagining a woman leaving an incredible first date convinced she has finally met someone different. She sarcastically agrees that the man might stand apart from other men before delivering her blunt conclusion. “You’re right, Queen. He’s not like the other men. He’s worse,” Kelly says in the video. She then describes how someone might use early affection to establish trust before betraying a partner.

According to Kelly, a man might open doors, pay for meals and drinks, and shower his date with compliments. Kelly argues that these gestures could be part of an effort to make someone emotionally invested. She warns that the same person could later lie, cheat and leave their partner questioning their worth.

She ends the video by calling the imagined man “a little b****,” emphasizing her frustration with charm that conceals harmful behavior. However, the video presents Kelly’s personal perspective rather than evidence that generous first-date behavior signals manipulation.

Viewers Share Their Own Dating Experiences

Some viewers connected Kelly’s warning with painful experiences from their own relationships. One commenter described discovering that an apparently wonderful partner had hidden a major secret. “I had been single for like 3 years…decided to date with a guy.. was just amazing and went out for about 3 months just great…HE WAS MARRIED!!!!!!!!! been single after that .. I’m done,” the commenter wrote.

Another viewer described a similarly unsettling experience with a former partner. “The sweetest man I ever dated was actually the most evil man and the biggest b**** simultaneously that I’ve ever interacted with,” they wrote. The commenter added that the experience changed how they felt about men approaching them.

Other viewers responded with humor rather than heartbreak. “I have the best date ever with every man bc i dominate every conversation and love hearing myself talk,” one person joked. A different commenter admitted that they were tempted to try an idea after a breakup. “I feel like unblocking him just to say ‘you’re a little b****’ and then reblocking,” they wrote.

Not everyone agreed that an unforgettable first date should trigger suspicion. One viewer offered a happier counterexample, writing, “I married my best date ever and we have a baby. It’s not always like that 💕”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the personal experiences described in the comments. Kelly’s video reflects her perspective on dating and does not prove that early romantic gestures indicate manipulation.

Vanshika

Vanshika is an entertainment and internet culture writer with over four years of experience covering Hollywood, and K-pop and internet trends. She enjoys unpacking the stories behind celebrity culture and reviewing the next screen obsession. Off the clock, she’s either buried in a book or convincing her dog they’re the main character.

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