‘Micromanaging Final Boss’: Subway Employee Draws Heat After He Stopped His Colleague Mid-Sandwich to Teach Her About Presentation in Front of the Customer

A Subway employee's TikTok video showing him correcting a colleague's sandwich presentation in front of a customer drew backlash online. Followers argued he could’ve had that conversation away from customers rather than in front of them.

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In his TikTok video, @subdude1956 stopped his colleague just as she was about to wrap up an order. He asked her to step aside while he demonstrated the right way to present a Sub and shared his insights on the importance of presentation.

The employee had finished building the customer’s sandwich and had the other half of it with pickles on it. She wanted to speed things up since it was a busy day, but he took a different approach. He understood her intent and turned it into a teaching moment about presentation.

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The content creator instructed her to stack the sandwiches as high as possible. He then began placing the pickles on the side on top of the tomatoes. While doing that, he explained that it was really about “presentation and aesthetics.”

He also said he preferred explaining the reasoning behind his approach rather than simply correcting her. He pointed out another observation: there were more than the standard four to five pickles. But reassured her that it wasn’t a big deal.

Once he was done, he turned to the customer whose order he helped wrap up and asked if there was anything else that needed to be added. When the customer told him it was all good, the man proceeded to place the completed order on the deli paper.

TikToker Faces Backlash…

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The video amassed 1.7 million views as of publication and over 1,000 comments. The video drew both support and criticism. Some commenters argued he was ‘mansplaining.’

Commenters advised him against correcting her in front of customers, saying, “This should be done away from customers.” Similarly, another user resonated with the statement and noted, “This is just humiliating (for her).”

Some commenters accused him of micromanaging, with one writing "Micromanaging doesn't work." Some addressed the influencer’s statement about presentation and aesthetics.

Image Credit: TikTok | @subdude1956

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TikTok users suggested that not many cared about how the sandwich looked, especially since it was going to be wrapped in deli paper either way. A fellow customer shared their perspective, saying, “As a customer, we don’t care about presentation.”

They added, “We have never unwrapped a sandwich and said, “Wow, this is a perfect presentation.” You are doing too much for a Sub…” The creator had not publicly addressed the criticism as of publication.



This article is based on a video shared by @subdude1956 on TikTok. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the creator's role at Subway or the store's official food presentation guidelines.