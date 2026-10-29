TikToker Warns Women About Men Who Hate Their Exes

A TikTok user, @dynasty911_official, has some dating advice for women when it comes to men who constantly say they hate their ex or that she's "crazy." According to the creator, these are the kinds of men women should leave alone. At the time of publication, the video had 178,400 views and 268 comments.

"Man tell you how much he hate his ex or he hate his baby mama or he constantly going to ramp in all the f--- shit she used to do to him, pack it up. It's never gonna work out," he says in the video.

According to the creator, this type of behavior could mean that a man is either still hung up on his ex or hasn't healed from the breakup. He argues that neither situation is ideal and that women could be wasting their time pursuing men who behave this way.

"All the charm responses that he's learned from dealing with her he gonna project that on you. Yes, that is the reason why your man is self-sabotaging. The other reason why it's never gonna work out is 'cause that man now has a vindictive spirit. He got a revenge torn he don't even know it. He's gonna subconsciously do things for you with the intention to make a girl feel like she missing out or he the one that got away," he continues.

He goes on to say that women who are currently dating or pursuing this kind of man should walk away and find someone who's a better fit for them.

Viewers debate a TikToker's warning about dating men who hate their exes

Several viewers shared their own experiences with men who continued to bring up their exes or seemed unable to move on from past relationships.

"I'm screaming boyyyy this exactly what my bd did with the girl he left me for when I was pregnant like he post her fast let her meet his family took her shopping etc than[sic] left her," one user commented.

"Yup. He hated me so much blah blah blah but i was the one who had to file for divorce," another recalled.

Others shared similar experiences while noting that not every relationship follows the same pattern. Although some viewers related to the creator's warning, the video did not necessarily reflect everyone's experience dating someone who was still hung up on an ex.

"I packed up when he was constantly into with her everyday and she was ruining his day... like really??? I was out so quick," another user wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @dynasty911_official, which are based on his account shared in the video.