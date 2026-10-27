TikTok creator @mohimaholic shared a video ranting about Gen Z, saying she is part of that generation herself. The woman claimed that she hates Gen Z and described an incident that happened when she went to a bar in Cardiff to have a good time. The video, posted on Oct. 26, had drawn 100,700 views as of publication.

The woman started by saying she hated Gen Z and that they were the worst generation. “We get so offended and nitpicky about literally everything, and we try and act, like, a certain way, just to impress other people. But it's really just horrible and not impressive.”

Recalling the incident, the woman said she went to a bar with her friend and tried flirting with the barman. They asked the barman, “Can I have two-for-one on my drink?” She said she had flirted with barmen many times and gotten free stuff.

According to the creator, the barman was a young man, but he got annoyed with their request and refused to give them free drinks. “I don't think he realised that we were fully, like, sober and aware of, like, the way he was presenting himself,” she said.

The woman then revealed that the barman went to his friend, who was also a barman, and told him about the creator and her friend asking for free drinks. “I just thought, like, this fight as Gen Z is so heisty. Like, we can't just have, like, a fun, flirty time. Like, we can't just talk and be social and communicate. We've all got this, like, little chip on our shoulder where we're trying to act nonchalant, and it's embarrassing to flirt. It's embarrassing to be this. It's embarrassing to be that.”

She added that the barman was rude and wouldn’t accept any friendliness. “Everyone on that night out was stiff. Stiff. Just stiff, stiff. Like, just stood there on the actual dance floor, not dancing. If you don't want to have fun on a night out, don't go. Like, don't go on a night out if you hate it.”

She later questioned Gen Z about why its members were so stiff, offended and rude. “And we get offended when someone flirts with us or get offended when, you know, someone asks for something. Do you know how much help and free stuff I've gotten from people that I know and, like, even older people? Like, just from being friendly and fun and open and nice. Like, why are the rest of Gen Z not getting this? Why are we all so closed off to just chatting to people and, like, having fun? She questioned.

She also said she understood why baby boomers and millennials found Gen Z jarring and weird. “What is wrong with Gen Z? Guys, stop taking that stick out of your a-se, okay? And especially if that bar man's seeing this, take that stick out of your a***.”



One commenter wrote, “I remember when flirting was part of the job at bars.” Another wrote, “Big on the dancing, like why are you all asking me what I’m on just because I’m dancing? I’m sorry do I have to be sniffing something to be allowed to have fun.” A third user wrote, “Bro….. am I lost here or did the bar dude do what any other person would’ve done?”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @mohimaholic’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.