TikTok Video of Woman Dancing in Walmart Checkout Line After Apparent $3,000 EBT Purchase Sparks Debate on X

A TikTok video showing a woman dancing in a Walmart checkout line after what a caption described as a $3,000 EBT purchase has sparked debate on X about public assistance programs.

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The video was uploaded on X by the user MatrixMysteries and got more than 75,000 views as of publication. The post claimed the woman used $3,000 in Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) funds. However, the amount stated in the post has not been independently verified by the Daily Dot.

The original video, which was uploaded by TikTok user @blackbeauty_235, shows a woman dancing next to a cart full of items like milk and cereal while standing in a Walmart checkout line. The line, "spending our 3k in food stamps at Walmart," shows up in the video. But no details regarding her situation or the size of her household were given.

An American woman films herself dancing in Walmart after spending $3,000 on EBT.



If you’re able-bodied and celebrating a government-funded grocery haul like you hit the lottery, something’s broken



Meanwhile, taxpaying Americans are forced to choose between rent, gas, and food. pic.twitter.com/7thqZxdmp5 — MatrixMysteries (@MatrixMysteries) June 18, 2026

One X user argued that public aid should only be given to one child per household and only until the child is old enough to go to school. Others focused on bigger financial challenges that older Americans face. "75-year-old women who have worked 40 years, with no childcare, paid into SS their entire lives! They get 1800 a month, not even enough for rent. Choosing between food and medicine," one user said as they urged recipients who are healthy and physically fit to look for work.

An X user suggested that people who boast about receiving government benefits should face more restrictions.

A commenter who said they grew up in South Dakota wrote that benefit distribution dates were known as "food check day." Some commenters said they had worked multiple jobs rather than seeking assistance.

Haha dancing as a flex for basic theft. That’s your whole thing. I don’t work but can cheat the system by making babies I can’t reach or take care of. What a flex. Must be proud to be the EBT community — Jeremy Simo (@sim41026) June 19, 2026

EBT cards are used to distribute benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

However, as scholars and anti-hunger activists note, social media videos often lack information about recipients' financial status, family size, or eligibility requirements.