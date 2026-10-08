Work drama is never fun, especially when it is at your expense. A TikTok user with the handle @jezacat took to the platform recently to talk about the drama that surrounded her at work. The video has 94,500 likes and 845 comments.

@jezacat, who goes by Jezabel, tells the story of how an anonymous complaint was filed against her over an alleged conversation in an elevator.

"My first complaint against me was sometime early March. That's an entirely separate thing that I've been dealing with, by the way. That's an entirely separate department entity. Then the department and the entity that was investigating me, or whatever the hell they were investigating me for my social media, that department is actually an entirely separate department. And the department that was refusing to approve my outside employment," she begins.

According to Jezabel, she had to deal with three separate departments while also doing her job and maintaining her TikTok account.

"Yesterday, I get to my computer, a sixth complaint filed against me," she says.

She goes on to say that the complaints were anonymous. She then received emails informing her that an investigation would be opened. It was the first complaint she had ever received in the workplace, which made her even more anxious.

"The person I talk to tells me that the allegation is that I was in an elevator at work talking about one of my first ever brand deals. The complaint alleged that I was in an elevator talking about my brand deal with adult toys. And the person who made the complaint said that it was inappropriate, and I made them uncomfortable in the elevator. I have no recollection of doing that," she says in the video.

Jezabel says discussing something like that in a professional setting was not something she would knowingly do. Three weeks later, she says another formal HR complaint was filed against her.

Ultimately, Jezabel says she faced six HR complaints. She claims none of the complaints resulted in findings against her and says the situation eventually contributed to her leaving her job, which is where the video begins.

Users were baffled by what was going on at work

Commenters expressed disbelief over Jezabel's account, with some questioning why the person who allegedly filed the complaints was not investigated.

"Honestly, if there were six complaints and none of them were substantiated, I’d be questioning why they never looked into the person making the complaints. At some point, that’s not only a workplace issue for you but harassment," wrote one user.

"You probably know this already, but I work in HR and this feels an awful lot like a case of constructive discharge. I hope you and your lawyer are looking at ways to pursue something. This is wild," advised another.

"This is honestly absolutely horrible, you're just sharing your life on social media and know you've been forced to quit a job you've gotten degrees for, studied for, spent your life hoping for and the worst thing? You said multiple times that you actually loved your job. I'm terribly sorry," said a different user.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on @jezacat's account of the workplace complaints shared on TikTok.