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TikToker With Crohn’s Disease Got a $103,718 Hospital Bill for Five Nights — Two of Them Were on a Gurney in the Hallway — Insurance Left Her With $1,200

By Reni

4:40 AM CDT on August 25, 2026

TikTok influencer paid over $100K in medical bills only to sleep on a gurney in the ER and endured other shortcomings.

TikTok influencer paid over $100K in medical bills only to sleep on a gurney in the ER and endured other shortcomings.

|Image Credit: TikTok | @julez27_

A TikTok influencer living with Crohn’s disease paid $103,718.17 after recently visiting the hospital. Since insurance covered a large chunk, she only had $1,200 to pay out of pocket. But she learned there was yet another bill despite coverage, leaving her stunned. 

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@julez27_ often shares her journey with the disability on TikTok and frequently finds herself in a hospital. However, in this specific video, she addressed the American healthcare system with an example of a bill from February 2026. 

@julez27_

Correction they actually gave me a turkey sandwhich in the ER. Also this was when I had good private insurance #hospitalbill #medicaldebt #chronicillness #emergencyroom #americanhealthcare

♬ original sound - Jules?

The content creator received a bill of over $100,000 for five nights spent at the hospital. She spent her first two nights in the emergency room on a gurney in the hallway. She was not given a privacy curtain on either night. 

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But by the third night, she did have her own little space with some privacy in the ER. On her fourth night, she was in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU) with other patients. However, during her final night, she was finally assigned a private room. 

The TikTok Influencer Noted The Alleged Negligence of Dietary Restrictions Among Other Shortcomings

In addition to the delay in getting a private room, she listed other shortcomings of the hospital. For instance, she couldn’t eat anything.

According to Healthline, people with Crohn's disease are often advised to avoid certain foods including whole wheat bread, red meat, and some fruits and vegetables.

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They needed to avoid whole wheat bread and red meat, followed by some fruits and vegetables. In the TikToker’s case, she couldn’t eat any of the food offered at the hospital because she claimed they didn’t “listen” to her dietary restrictions.

She was not billed only for food and lodging — the bill also reflected several medical procedures. She revealed getting a colonoscopy (with preparation), a CT scan, three iron infusions, and some IV fluids. 

That entire experience with the procedures galore cost her over $100,000, which the insurance covered partially. She had also been laid off and was relying on financial aid at the time. 

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When she called the hospital about the February bill to figure out a way to pay the remaining $1,200, she learned about an outstanding bill of $500 from a doctor’s appointment at the same time. But that was apparently an administrative mistake. 

Shortly after, she got on a nearly 45-minute phone call with her doctor’s office and the insurance company (on a conference call) to unravel the mess. The woman noted that she had to listen to jargon the whole time.

She has previously discussed Medicaid work requirements on her TikTok account. She continues to share her journey with the disability, educating others about her chronic illness and American healthcare.

This article is based on a video shared by @julez27_ on TikTok. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the bill amounts, insurance coverage details, or the administrative billing error described. The hospital involved was not contacted for comment.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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