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Viral video shows LAX baggage handler casually throwing guitars onto the tarmac

"These airlines will claim that these cases aren’t 'airplane' cases and never pay for your broken guitar."

10:00 AM CDT on March 28, 2026

Baggage handler at LAX casually tossing guitars onto the tarmac.
@goyamariacookie/TikTok

A video from Los Angeles International Airport's tarmac caught a baggage handler tossing guitars with apparent disregard for their safety. The footage, posted to TikTok by a college student on a nearby flight, has sparked widespread online discussion.

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Nick Ruiz, a 21-year-old college student, filmed the scene on March 16 while returning home to New York from LAX. He shared the clip on TikTok under the username @goyamariacookie, captioning it, "I hope your guitars are okay." The post amassed more than 4.3 million views and 15.9K comments.

Ruiz explained to Jam Press that he spotted the handler outside Terminal 4, working on a recently arrived JFK-to-LAX flight. "The closest plane was the JFK to LAX B777 that had just arrived," Ruiz said. "I took that same plane back to JFK. …My instinct was to start filming."

"The whole situation felt wrong," the college student added.

The viral clip highlights an ongoing concern for musicians and travelers alike. While some argue that accidents are inevitable in baggage handling, others insist that the video demonstrates clear negligence. 

Folks online responded strongly to the video, expressing disbelief at the apparent carelessness. One commenter pleaded, "JUST DON'T WORK THERE IF YOU HATE THE JOB THAT MUCH!!! As a musician, this hurts my heart. Dreams and love are in those cases!"

Others shared practical advice for musicians transporting instruments. "Btw. These airlines will claim that these cases aren’t 'airplane' cases and never pay for your broken guitar," one user wrote. Another musician added, "This is why you never use a soft case, and you always release string tension."

Although the handler’s employer was not identified, several commenters referenced the viral "United Breaks Guitars" music video by Dave Carroll from 2009, drawing comparisons in instrument mishandling. 

Some viewers emphasized the importance of carrying instruments onboard. "This is why i always bring my guitar on the plane. ykw Im going to save this video too just to make sure if im ever questioned ill have some evidence," a commenter noted. 

Another shared the tragic story of an airline losing her late father's guitar. "Travel from the Philippines to the U.S. my dad had passed away so I took his guitar with me. Never saw it again after that."

Many also expressed relief that Ruiz recorded the moment, with one remarking, "I’m so happy you got this footage because whoever those guitars are need this footage."

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Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

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