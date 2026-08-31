This Woman’s First Date Ended With Him Insulting Her Height — She Deleted Hinge That Night

A TikTok user, Lexie, who goes by @spicycokezero, has described an awkward first date on Aug. 11. In her video, Lexie spoke of a man who was a self-proclaimed car enthusiast, made a weird claim about her height, and made her feel uncomfortable a number of times.

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The creator said that the date was about two years ago when she was starting to date. She met that man through Hinge and spoke to him for around a week before deciding to meet for dinner in her town.

As he had to drive about an hour to see her, Lexie gave him the choice of two restaurants in the area. However, he chose Chili’s.

Lexie texted that she had arrived and saw her date sitting in his car. When she let him know she was there, he said he was on the phone with a friend and would come in shortly. As Lexie said, the man hurried into the restaurant before she had gotten out of her car and, when she entered, he was already looking at the menu.

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He neither stood up to greet her nor gave her a hug or a handshake, so they just started talking. Still, the conversation mostly revolved around him as he constantly referred to his Nissan Altima. Lexie found the bragging particularly ironic, since she had the same car model.

Things got more uncomfortable when Lexie said that she had always wanted to dye her hair blonde; he then told her that he didn't think she should. Later on, Lexie said she made a mistake while talking about something related to cars; he joked that maybe she really should have gone blonde.

Lexie also said that her date criticized Chili's on several occasions, though he chose the restaurant. After dinner, he paid the bill, which she was grateful for, but he kept on talking even as the restaurant was closing down. Finally, she got out of there, and that's when he told her that she was "definitely not 5'4" as she said on her dating profile. But Lexie said that he had said he was 5'11" but seemed to be about her height. She said that it didn't matter to her what his actual height was; instead, she wondered why someone would misrepresent it. The date was finally over at this point.

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That same night Lexie sent him a text to thank him for having dinner and to say that she hoped he had gotten home safely. He replied, "No, I got in a car crash. I'm dead."

They never communicated again, she said.

TikTok users discuss this woman's date and his behavior.

The TikTok video above has 12,500 likes and hundreds of comments. Many viewers concentrated on the supposed difference in height. One called lying about one's height "crazy," and another joked that he had rushed into the restaurant so Lexie wouldn't notice his height.

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Various others criticized the way he behaved during the date. One said that he seemed more interested in "hearing himself talk," and another called him "mean and condescending."

One commenter said Chili's wasn't the issue at all, noting that their first date with the person they eventually married was also at a Chili's, and they're still happily together decades later.

Lexie said the experience wasn't the worst date imaginable, but it was enough to convince her to delete Hinge.