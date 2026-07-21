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‘This Is What Happens When Americans Take Over Our Chocolate’: Video Sparks Debate Over Changes to Cadbury Chocolate

4:02 PM CDT on July 21, 2026

“This Is What Happens When Americans Take Over Our Chocolate”: Beloved Chocolate Bar Has Gone Through Serious Changes

“This Is What Happens When Americans Take Over Our Chocolate”: Beloved Chocolate Bar Has Gone Through Serious Changes

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A video shared on X has sparked debate online after a chocolatier claimed Cadbury chocolate isn't what it used to be following the brand's acquisition by a U.S. company. Demonstrating the texture of a Cadbury bar on camera, he argues that changes to the recipe have left the chocolate far different from what longtime fans remember.

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A chocolate maker is holding a Cadbury bar in his hands, and the chocolate appears soft and elastic. It’s stretchy and goopy, not hard chocolate like most bars are. “This is what happens when Americans take over our chocolate,” the man says. “Look at that, it’s not what our chocolate is supposed to be.”

A change in ingredients is to blame. “That’s because there are things other than cacao. You know, of course I’m talking about palm oil and other things, which means this chocolate bar is more like a rubber bar than it is chocolate.” He begins to demonstrate how the bar moves in a way you would not expect, nor want, your chocolate to do.

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When an American company took over the beloved British chocolate brand, things changed completely. He claims the changes were driven by cost-cutting.

The chocolate maker then promotes his own brand, which focuses on natural chocolate rather than bars made from palm oil and too much sugar.

Commenters Debate Changes to Cadbury Chocolate

“I knew Cadbury’s tasted different, it’s absolutely disgusting now it doesn’t even taste like chocolate anymore,” the X user who shared the video wrote in the caption. “Anyone who grew up loving and enjoying Cadbury’s knows the utter DECLINE in the quality.”

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People seemed to agree with them. “He's right in what he’s saying. I haven't bought Cadbury’s in a year or so when I discovered this. I used to love Cadburys chocolate it’s so sad,” one user wrote. Another added, “Stopped buying Cadburys about 6 months ago , glad I did now. Noticed the taste changed considerably.” True chocolate lovers could taste the change in quality quickly after the company was turned over.

Someone mentioned that chocolate isn’t the only thing undergoing significant ingredient changes. “That's why Cadbury's can't market it as chocolate, it's not industry standard chocolate. If you notice the glass and a half of milk has disappeared too, it's just a glass and a half now. There are more and more products having palm oil in, you need to check ingredients when shopping.”

The video prompted debate over whether Cadbury's recipe has changed since the company came under U.S. ownership. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video regarding changes to Cadbury's recipe or ingredients.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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