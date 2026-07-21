A video shared on X has sparked debate online after a chocolatier claimed Cadbury chocolate isn't what it used to be following the brand's acquisition by a U.S. company. Demonstrating the texture of a Cadbury bar on camera, he argues that changes to the recipe have left the chocolate far different from what longtime fans remember.

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I knew Cadbury’s tasted different it’s absolutely disgusting now it doesn’t even taste like chocolate anymore.



Anyone who grew up loving and enjoying Cadbury’s knows the utter DECLINE in the quality.



It’s made with very little Cocoa and loads of Palm Oil and Sugar instead. pic.twitter.com/J3SVDJAwge — Benonwine (@benonwine) July 20, 2026

A chocolate maker is holding a Cadbury bar in his hands, and the chocolate appears soft and elastic. It’s stretchy and goopy, not hard chocolate like most bars are. “This is what happens when Americans take over our chocolate,” the man says. “Look at that, it’s not what our chocolate is supposed to be.”

A change in ingredients is to blame. “That’s because there are things other than cacao. You know, of course I’m talking about palm oil and other things, which means this chocolate bar is more like a rubber bar than it is chocolate.” He begins to demonstrate how the bar moves in a way you would not expect, nor want, your chocolate to do.

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When an American company took over the beloved British chocolate brand, things changed completely. He claims the changes were driven by cost-cutting.

The chocolate maker then promotes his own brand, which focuses on natural chocolate rather than bars made from palm oil and too much sugar.

Commenters Debate Changes to Cadbury Chocolate

“I knew Cadbury’s tasted different, it’s absolutely disgusting now it doesn’t even taste like chocolate anymore,” the X user who shared the video wrote in the caption. “Anyone who grew up loving and enjoying Cadbury’s knows the utter DECLINE in the quality.”

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People seemed to agree with them. “He's right in what he’s saying. I haven't bought Cadbury’s in a year or so when I discovered this. I used to love Cadburys chocolate it’s so sad,” one user wrote. Another added, “Stopped buying Cadburys about 6 months ago , glad I did now. Noticed the taste changed considerably.” True chocolate lovers could taste the change in quality quickly after the company was turned over.

Someone mentioned that chocolate isn’t the only thing undergoing significant ingredient changes. “That's why Cadbury's can't market it as chocolate, it's not industry standard chocolate. If you notice the glass and a half of milk has disappeared too, it's just a glass and a half now. There are more and more products having palm oil in, you need to check ingredients when shopping.”

The video prompted debate over whether Cadbury's recipe has changed since the company came under U.S. ownership. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video regarding changes to Cadbury's recipe or ingredients.