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“This Is SO Small-Town Vibes”: Influencer’s Grocery Store Reaction Goes Viral as Two Men Recreate It in Parody

1:02 PM CDT on July 13, 2026

A Social Media Influencer's Disgust with a Small-Town Shop Goes Viral; Two Guys Make a Parody Mocking Her Reaction

A Social Media Influencer’s Disgust with a Small-Town Shop Goes Viral; Two Guys Make a Parody Mocking Her Reaction

|Image Edits: X/@JebraFaushay

A social media influencer's reaction to shopping at a small-town grocery store is drawing attention on X. The emotional feedback that is evident on her face gives viewers a firsthand look at how disconnected from reality some of these influencers are.

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Her reaction was so critical that two random guys decided to create a parody of the encounter, exaggerating the attitude and reaction of both the women in the video. And it seems the parodies are just beginning!

Big-time influencer meets small-town living! The video, re-shared yesterday by X user @JebraFaushay, has reached 2 million views, and the comments are unrelenting. It began with the "star" Influencer jokingly wondering whether or not the "small" grocery store carried sufficient items for them for the next four days.

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Then she said, "This is SO small-town vibes, it's not even funny." Apparently, being there was so insufferable that she said, "I have a feeling this is not gonna be good news. . . This is a simulation!"

One commenter wrote, "This woman is a disgusting representation of many influencers right now. She hasn’t posted since this went viral and I’d be lying if I hope her account continues to remain inactive. The irony is that I read she grew up in a small town but it seems the internet fame, money and plastic surgery all botched her brain."

After asking, "We don't even have a cart?" her friend strolls into the store pushing a shopping cart, dark glasses on, giving the "royal wave" to passersby. All the while, the creator of the video could be seen snickering along with her gestures.

But her harsh criticism of the store had just begun. She went on nit-picking, "Their fruit does not look good. Like all their fruit looks bad." While she did not disclose their location, she did mention that they were shopping at Sam's Club, a membership-only retail store owned by Walmart.

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Was The Parody of the Social Media Influencer's Attitude Better than the Original?

Above all else, the comments seemed to be most upset at her level of arrogance. Being a popular social media influencer doesn't give her the right to look down on others. But instead of firing back at them, these two random guys turned it into a parody mocking them in the most humorous way.

They both put on wigs and went around the store critiquing everything from fruit and canned baked beans to snacks and meat. In one clip he said, "This is meat?! I'm scared of it!" The other man said, "How do people shop here?!" with the facial expressions to match!

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One user said, "These influencers need to get out more. Love how the guys nailed the exaggerated reactions, everyday items aren’t a crisis, they’re just life outside the bubble."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or the claims made by commenters on X.

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Akil Rashid

Akil is a Caribbean native who enjoys writing, reading, music, and fitness. He loves exploring new ideas, telling engaging stories, and making the most of every experience. When he’s not working, he enjoys living life to the fullest.

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