This AI pet collar lets your dog call you now, and people are already imagining the worst

A tech company launched a new "AI" pet collar that will call your phone when it detects certain behaviors like jumping or barking.

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This may be more nightmare than convenience for some, but comparisons between the "PetPhone" and that translation collar from Pixar's UP is sending it toward viral status.

It can't actually allow your dog to talk to you. That's still science fiction, for now.

What if the "how my dog would text me" joke was real?

News of the GlocalMe PetPhone began to spread across X on Tuesday. A post by @AcervoCharts promised a product that doesn't sound like the best idea to many dog owners.

"Your dog can now 'call' you," it reads.

"The PetPhone collar uses AI sensors to detect signs of anxiety and enables voice calls."

This is just one feature of many offered by the somewhat bulky collar device. The Amazon listing selling it for $89.99 claims that you can also program it to play soothing music or set alarms to prompt your pet to eat, nap, or whatever else. You'd have to train the animal to respond to you accordingly, of course.

The "AI" aspect comes from promises that the device will learn your pet's "normal" behavior and alert you if something changes.

"It collects about 6 weeks of activity data to establish a baseline of your pet's typical exercise routine," the listing reads. "If your pet is moving significantly less than usual, PetPhone GPS tracker will send you a health reminder alert."

It also includes a virtual fence, real-time tracking tech, and an app with social media capabilities. All of these services are subscription-based, with the cheapest plans averaging $5 per month.

The most eye-catching feature, however, is the ability to call your pet so it can hear your voice at any time. This may be soothing for some animals (probably dogs more than cats), but hopefully, there's a way to turn off the "dog calls you any time it's lonely or hungry" part.

"I'm about to get calls every minute"

The comparisons between the PetPhone and the collar worn by Doug in UP came almost immediately. There are many differences between the fictional translation collar and this new device, of course, but the gag lies in imagining your dog calling every time it sees a squirrel.

"'100 missed calls' text reads 'I’m hungry,'" joked @HarmlessYardDog.

"My dog calling me when I close the bathroom door," said @Nepsuka.

"My dog has separation anxiety…. I'm about to get calls every minute that I'm gone," wrote @LeahTCodes.

CBS Boston reported on the PetPhone in early March, and comments on the YouTube clip make the same jokes.

"Seems like it would just call nonstop," said @mandyjandliljasmr411.

"MY DOG IS MAD AT ME BECAUSE I KEEP SENDING HIM TO VOICEMAIL," @IkingAlla declared.

"Cat owners, don't even bother," laughed @GoodVybesAlways.

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