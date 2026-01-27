Skip to Content
“Contestants are real people”: Producers of “The Traitors” ask fans not to cyberbully cast members. Viewers want to know what pushed them do it

“Please, guys, be gentle. It’s a game. It’s a TV show."

8:30 AM CST on January 27, 2026

the traitors cyberbullying message
Peacock/YouTube

The drama of The Traitors has reached the real world, and it's getting out of hand. The show's official social media account released a statement this week asking fans to stop bullying cast members.

“The cast of The Traitors are real people, and what happens in the game should never lead to cyberbullying or harassment. There’s a difference between discussing a show and targeting individuals,” the show shared. “Let’s not ruin the passion for this show with unwarranted negativity and personal attacks.”

@TheTraitorsUS/X

So what's really going on? There are speculations about what and who the post is really about, and it's likely the result of one or two specific incidents.

First, it could be due to comedian Ron Funches' exit from the show. Alternatively, it could be related to Lisa Rinna and Colton Underwood’s onscreen feud. Or it could be something we don't even know about. Let's investigate...

Ron Funches had a tough time on The Traitors

Funches took to social media this week to reveal that the "cruel trauma" he experienced on The Traitors led to him getting an autism diagnosis.

"Well, the internet told me I was autistic and was right," Funches shared in an Instagram Story. "You win this round."

"Thanks @thetraitorsus for helping me find out more about me through some type of cruel trauma," he added.

@ronfunch/Instagram

He also took to Threads. "I honestly didn’t know I myself had Autism, I thought I was just an ally and parent of an autistic child," he began.

"I honestly didn’t know I myself had Autism I thought I was just an ally and parent of an autistic child but the way I felt I wasn’t being comprehended or understood while I thought I was being direct and seeing some of my own mannerisms made start the process of going to get a diagnosis but I won’t be comfortable calling myself autistic until my diagnosis is done."
@ronfunch/Threads
"If the end result from me being isolated and feeling misunderstood on The Traitors is that I understand myself and my son more, I consider that a victory worth sharing," he added in another post.

Funches has also been joking about his experience in his stand-up.

@ron_funches

The #traitors experience was not as advertised - - - see me tell jokes LIVE! get some tix @ ronfunches.com ✿Phoenix, AZ…………..1/24 ✿Alpharetta, GA………1/30-2/1 ✿Buffalo, NY…………….2/5-2/7 ✿Denver, CO……………2/19-2/21 ✿Ann Arbor, Michigan…3/7 ✿JoCo Cruise………….3/21-3/28 ✿Washington, DC……4/10-4/12 ✿St Louis, MO…………4/24-4/26 #standup #tiktokcomedy #realitytvshow #traitorsus

♬ original sound - Ron Funches

Lisa Rinna posts about Colton Underwood on social media

While Funches had a bad experience on The Traitors, the show's post about online bullying likely had to do with Rinna and Underwood. The two became enemies on the show, and it bled into real life. Rinna, of Real Housewives fame, posted about Underwood, a former football player and Bachelor contestant, on social media. This caused major backlash for Underwood.

Rinna replied to a fan’s screenshot of Underwood, saying, “Let’s talk about you being a stalker….” This is likely a reference to Underwood’s ex, Bachelor Cassie Randolph, filing a restraining order against him in 2020.

@lisarinna/Threads

This led to Underwood being attacked online, so Rinna backtracked.

“It’s come to my attention that my post that I responded to in my housewife mode is taking on a life of its own, and it’s causing real problems for Colton,” Rinna wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I do not want this, because Colton and I are great. He was a great and is a great nemesis for me on the show, in the game. Now, as you know, if you asked me to be a housewife, I’ll bring it to you, right? That’s what I was doing, all in the name of the game.”

@lisarinna/Instagram via @pagesix/Instagram

“The fact that the backlash is happening, I feel horrible about because I don’t want to hurt anybody. I am here to play the game and have fun. And Colton is a great nemesis for me. We had so much fun. I’ve only always had a great time with him,” she added. “So please, guys, be gentle. It’s a game. It’s a TV show. We’re all doing the best we can. Don’t send death threats or do anything to jeopardize somebody’s family.”

Meanwhile, other fans pointed out that this has happened before with no statements. X user @marisolareen posted, "Where was this post when everyone was cyberbullying Danielle and Carolyn last season??? So we only care when it’s white men???"

The discourse prompted season 3's Danielle Reyes to chime in on Instagram about her own experience with cyberbullying and the show.

@thedaniellereyes/Instagram

Viewers weigh in on The Traitors drama

Everyone online has opinions about The Traitors' recent post.

One common sentiment seems to be that if the Traitors' post is inspired by Colton Underwood, some think they should have shown the same courtesy to Funches.

But if it is about Funches, they're pleased.

Some people aren't happy that Underwood was cast in the first place.

Most people just want the bullying to stop...

...with one apparent exception.

