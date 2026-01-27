“Contestants are real people”: Producers of “The Traitors” ask fans not to cyberbully cast members. Viewers want to know what pushed them do it

The drama of The Traitors has reached the real world, and it's getting out of hand. The show's official social media account released a statement this week asking fans to stop bullying cast members.

“The cast of The Traitors are real people, and what happens in the game should never lead to cyberbullying or harassment. There’s a difference between discussing a show and targeting individuals,” the show shared. “Let’s not ruin the passion for this show with unwarranted negativity and personal attacks.”

So what's really going on? There are speculations about what and who the post is really about, and it's likely the result of one or two specific incidents.

First, it could be due to comedian Ron Funches' exit from the show. Alternatively, it could be related to Lisa Rinna and Colton Underwood’s onscreen feud. Or it could be something we don't even know about. Let's investigate...

Ron Funches had a tough time on The Traitors

Funches took to social media this week to reveal that the "cruel trauma" he experienced on The Traitors led to him getting an autism diagnosis.

"Well, the internet told me I was autistic and was right," Funches shared in an Instagram Story. "You win this round."

"Thanks @thetraitorsus for helping me find out more about me through some type of cruel trauma," he added.

@ronfunch/Instagram

He also took to Threads. "I honestly didn’t know I myself had Autism, I thought I was just an ally and parent of an autistic child," he began.

"If the end result from me being isolated and feeling misunderstood on The Traitors is that I understand myself and my son more, I consider that a victory worth sharing," he added in another post.

Funches has also been joking about his experience in his stand-up.

Lisa Rinna posts about Colton Underwood on social media

While Funches had a bad experience on The Traitors, the show's post about online bullying likely had to do with Rinna and Underwood. The two became enemies on the show, and it bled into real life. Rinna, of Real Housewives fame, posted about Underwood, a former football player and Bachelor contestant, on social media. This caused major backlash for Underwood.

Rinna replied to a fan’s screenshot of Underwood, saying, “Let’s talk about you being a stalker….” This is likely a reference to Underwood’s ex, Bachelor Cassie Randolph, filing a restraining order against him in 2020.

This led to Underwood being attacked online, so Rinna backtracked.

“It’s come to my attention that my post that I responded to in my housewife mode is taking on a life of its own, and it’s causing real problems for Colton,” Rinna wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I do not want this, because Colton and I are great. He was a great and is a great nemesis for me on the show, in the game. Now, as you know, if you asked me to be a housewife, I’ll bring it to you, right? That’s what I was doing, all in the name of the game.”

“The fact that the backlash is happening, I feel horrible about because I don’t want to hurt anybody. I am here to play the game and have fun. And Colton is a great nemesis for me. We had so much fun. I’ve only always had a great time with him,” she added. “So please, guys, be gentle. It’s a game. It’s a TV show. We’re all doing the best we can. Don’t send death threats or do anything to jeopardize somebody’s family.”

Meanwhile, other fans pointed out that this has happened before with no statements. X user @marisolareen posted, "Where was this post when everyone was cyberbullying Danielle and Carolyn last season??? So we only care when it’s white men???"

The discourse prompted season 3's Danielle Reyes to chime in on Instagram about her own experience with cyberbullying and the show.

@thedaniellereyes/Instagram

Viewers weigh in on The Traitors drama

Everyone online has opinions about The Traitors' recent post.

One common sentiment seems to be that if the Traitors' post is inspired by Colton Underwood, some think they should have shown the same courtesy to Funches.

actually fuck you guys because not a single word was said about ron being chastised and made to feel like an outsider. you all said nothing to make him feel safe — ?? (@jetweste) January 24, 2026

But if it is about Funches, they're pleased.

If it’s about Colton we’re going to continue boo. ? If it’s Ron I agree he’s been through enough. pic.twitter.com/UPRzZ6HdTa — Mon ❤️‍? (@mondomaraj) January 24, 2026

Some people aren't happy that Underwood was cast in the first place.

YALLLLLLLL decided to cast someone with a history of harassing and stalking women, how exactly did you think this was gonna go? pic.twitter.com/nlUIDRZtr6 — ? (@calebisright) January 24, 2026

Most people just want the bullying to stop...

Absolutely—it's important to remember that contestants are real people, not just characters on a screen. Healthy discussion is fine, but personal attacks and cyberbullying cross the line. Let’s keep the fandom fun and respectful✨ — ?बेपरवाह? (@iamraaaaaj) January 25, 2026

...with one apparent exception.

Absolutely. …except @MichaelRapaport he deserves all the negativity & all the attacks. He sucks. — The World’s Forgotten (@edvolume7) January 25, 2026

