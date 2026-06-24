“The Literacy Crisis is Screaming”: TikToker Says 50% of Americans Can’t Read Above a 6th Grade Level

A TikToker said the literacy crisis is "screaming" in America. She also highlighted that 50% of Americans can’t read above a 6th grader’s level. The woman’s insights into the allegedly shrinking vocabulary range have gone viral on the internet.

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Popular social media influencer @kaylaaaclineee informed her followers about the alleged crisis in America with literacy. According to a survey cited by the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, about 54% of U.S. adults read below a sixth-grade level.

The TikToker asked her followers to turn to modern-day reality television shows for proof.

She particularly highlighted Vanderpump Rules, Laguna Beach, and Calabasas Confidential. The woman asked her followers to pay close attention to the way 20-year-olds are talking in these shows.

@kaylaaaclineee I say this as a 24 year old who cares about having a well rounded vocabulary bc I write for a living #literacycrisis #calabasasconfidential ♬ original sound - Kayla Cline

She claimed there’s an astounding difference between how the young adults of today and 10 years ago talk. She asked her followers to pay attention to the confessionals and confrontations and mentioned, “The literacy crisis is screaming…”

The woman didn’t blame any organization, person, or educational institution, but pointed out that our vocabulary was shrinking. To further explain her reasoning, she brought up confrontations in the critically acclaimed reality TV series Vanderpump Rules.

Instead of being extremely clear and honest in a confrontation, the TikToker alleged an exchange of familiar slang that doesn’t really resolve an issue. She also says it doesn’t just apply to those on television.

According to the TikToker, the problem has seeped into real life and has resulted in people also following patterns of exchanging slang instead of talking through a confrontation. She believes it’s because people don’t have the vocabulary to properly communicate.

She suggested people no longer need strong communication skills to get by, attributing the shift partly to the internet.

The internet jumped in with answers and possibilities.

The Internet is Divided on The Literacy Crisis

Her TikTok went viral, amassing 1.8 million views and counting. Many users resonated with the TikToker’s remarks and observations. Users on TikTok brought up a moment from Love Island during which the cast asked ChatGPT to write a love letter.

The scene was from Season 8, episode 13 of the show, during which a contestant asked if they could use AI to concoct a love letter. But they were instructed against using ChatGPT and didn’t resort to it.

Many others continued to highlight the hit reality show as an example of the alleged literacy crisis.

America is experiencing a major literacy crisis



It’s apparent if you watch shows that have 20 year olds from 10 years ago vs shows put out today that have 20 year olds in them, it’s shocking



“The difference is astounding. You can just, the literacy crisis is screaming”



“50% of… pic.twitter.com/j77oYK9q6l — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 24, 2026

Others responded to the TikToker’s remarks about the loss of wit, saying, “I think being told you are quick-witted is the best compliment ever!” To which the creator replied, saying, “I agree!”

The video was reshared by @WallStreetApes on their verified X account. On X, a user credited algorithms and the internet for this alleged ongoing problem.

The user said, “Advanced technology available to young people, now, enables them not to have to think or work out their problems with their mind…” They added, “So, we end up with young people totally dependent on technology and not their own intelligence.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify all claims made in the TikTok video. The survey statistic cited in this article was drawn from the Barbara Bush Foundation's website; the original source of the data has not been independently confirmed.