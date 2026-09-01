The Customer Asked if the Barista Was Named After a Country, Debated Tipping Out Loud, Took a Free Sample and Complained About It, Then Interrupted a Staff Meeting to Ask for Filtered Water

A TikTok video from creator @jorlala, which has drawn more than 1.1 million views and over 6,800 comments as of publication, describes an unusual interaction with a customer whose behavior a barista said confused and frustrated her from the start.

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Jordan said the incident, which occurred early in the morning, involved a series of unrelated questions, a dispute over tipping, and a later complaint about a free sample. The customer initially ordered a coffee in a mug, then began asking about other nearby businesses, including a bagel shop and Cheesecake Factory's opening hours.

The customer then proposed borrowing the mug to get a bagel next door before returning to use the coffee shop's Wi-Fi, Jordan said. The customer asked Jordan whether she was named after the country of Jordan or Michael Jordan, both of which Jordan said she denied, telling her she was likely named after a character from a show her mother liked. She then began talking about her own sleep schedule and whether she should look for an early-morning job.

"I should probably get a job. I think I just need to get a job," the customer said as Jordan tried to redirect the conversation toward finalizing the order. Jordan said the customer did not respond when her name was called and had not yet paid. When asked to tap her card, Jordan said the customer asked whether she was required to leave a tip, then hesitated over the decision before ultimately leaving 90 cents.

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The customer later approached the counter accusing staff of leaving out the oat milk she had requested, which Jordan said had already been included per the original order. Jordan said she told the customer the drink had already been called and that she had not heard it.

The TikToker later began offering free samples of a turkey bacon sandwich to customers in the lobby, including a man who had been repeatedly interrupted by the same customer's conversation. She said the customer took a sample for herself, then complained that her piece did not contain any visible bacon.

"That's on you because you grabbed a sample that didn't have a piece of bacon on it," Jordan said she told the customer before walking away.

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Reactions to the video largely focused on the tipping exchange and the customer's unusual line of questioning. One commenter wrote, They wrote, "'Do I have to tip you' honestly ... after that interaction yes. Yes you should."

Another commenter speculated about the customer's claim of waking up early. They wrote, "'Up early'??? Sounds like she maybe pulled an all nighter."

Jordan said the customer later interrupted a conversation she was having with her team to ask for a glass of water, then asked whether the water was filtered and mentioned she needed it to take medication. The customer then left shortly afterward.

A separate commenter compared the exchange to an experience of their own. They wrote, "this is how my toddler and I interact during the day."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identity of the customer described in this video or the specific location of the coffee shop. The details above reflect the account shared by @jorlala on TikTok.