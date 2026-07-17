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‘That Feels Like Theft’: A Reddit Post About a Sealed Sugar Bag That Weighed 344 Grams Short of Its Label Has Sparked a Consumer Rights Debate

9:26 AM CDT on July 17, 2026

A sealed 1 kg bag of icing sugar weighing 656 grams on a digital kitchen scale.

A sealed 1 kg bag of icing sugar weighing 656 grams on a digital kitchen scale.

|Images via Reddit/thatwhinypeasant

A post by Reddit user u/thatwhinypeasant on r/mildlyinfuriating showed a sealed bag of icing sugar labeled as 1 kilogram that weighed just 656 grams on a digital kitchen scale. People in the comments are talking about product labeling and consumer protections, but mainly about whether the issue is an isolated manufacturing error or a broader problem.

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"Unopened, obviously!" the user wrote. "I checked the batteries, used a different bowl, zeroed it again, [and] tested it with a 1lb block of butter. Nope, cheated out of 300g and I needed 900g for the recipe."

The user added that they had some leftover icing sugar from a previous bag but still had to make an extra trip to the store because the product contained far less than expected. In the image, a bag of commercial icing sugar is seen decorated with a pink cupcake graphic.

The post had received more than 27,000 upvotes as of publication, with users sharing similar experiences and offering advice on how to report the issue.

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Many commenters argued the shortfall should be reported to regulators, with some specifically pointing to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. One wrote, "That feels like theft. They sold you 1000g and kept ~350g," while another replied, "It is theft. One of the oldest forms."

Others encouraged the original poster to preserve the packaging and file a complaint with regulators. "I know that brand of icing sugar; it's the same one I buy. Report it as underweight to [the] CFIA. Keep the package!" one user commented, referring to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), which provides information on underweight/underfilled food.

Another user suggested contacting local weights and measures authorities, noting that a package containing roughly two-thirds of its labeled weight would fall well outside acceptable tolerances. Several also noted that manufacturers often replace defective products or investigate packaging errors when consumers report them.

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While some commenters claimed underfilled packages are common, no evidence emerged in the discussion that the brand shown in the post engages in this as a widespread practice. The Daily Dot has not identified the manufacturer.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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