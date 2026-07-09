A video shared on X is drawing attention after a reporter questioned the cost of a sidewalk project in San Bernardino County, California, claiming taxpayers spent about $1 million on a small section of concrete. In a news report posted to X, a woman shares how a controversial tax project made very little difference in a local neighborhood.

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San Bernardino, California spent $961,000 to “improve” a sidewalk



? They built just this tiny square for nearly $1 million dollars and “The county said residents would benefit from its climate impacts”



California is the money laundering capital of the world



They also spent… pic.twitter.com/ZaSYGYwoX9 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 9, 2026

According to the report San Bernardino County residents have become frustrated with the projects their tax dollars are funding because they are not seeing any improvements. Specifically, a slab of sidewalk that cost $1 million. In the video, you can see it’s a small chunk of sidewalk by a telephone pole. The section appears relatively small in the video. So, why did it cost tax payers so much money?

A law passed in 2022 looked to remedy the United States’ poor infrastructure. It was a billion dollar plan, but it created new jobs for people in their communities. However, not everyone is impressed by the projects created in their cities.

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San Bernardino, located in Southern California, experienced this. They were given grants to improve the area, but one specific project took up a lot of time and energy: A slab of insignificant sidewalk.

The city submitted a list of projects to fund with the money they were given, and included a small piece of sidewalk on a busy street. The hope was to make it more pedestrian friendly, but that didn’t appear to be the outcome. They were able to use the funds for this project under the Carbon Reduction Program, hoping to get people walking rather than commuting in cars.

Tax Payers Wondered Where Their Money Was Going

Work on the sidewalk was completed in 2023, but in 2025, they had dug it up again. The video shows what appears to be a relatively small section of sidewalk.

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X users had a lot to say about this project. Mostly, they were confused about the cost. “What a waste of money. They must have used Louis Vuitton Cement mix for that tiny portion of cement. If you bought a million dollars worth of cement you should be able to do 2-3 miles,” wrote one person.

Another added, “Let me get this straight! Taxpayers pay for a poorly planned and built project. Then they pay for the ‘impact’ on the environment caused by the government planning. Sheesh! In other words, they’re going to screw the taxpayers and then screw them again for the damage they did.”

One user was happy to see someone calling out the situation: “Thanks for calling out this type of outrage. Please keep it up. Maybe someday someone will get it! I’m reposting.” Overall, people were frustrated by the amount of money spent on the slab of concrete, even those who don’t pay taxes in California.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the project's reported cost or the claims made in the video. The report reflects the creator's characterization of the project and the reactions shared by social media users.