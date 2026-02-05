Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

“Fire your PR team”: Tate McRae responds to backlash for promoting Team USA as a Canadian

"I don’t blame her for picking a winner though."

3:00 PM CST on February 5, 2026

tate mcrae usa olympics commercial
Tusk/NBC/@tatemcrate/Instagram

Canadian pop star Tate McRae felt compelled to respond to mass backlash over her promotion of Team USA for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Unfortunately for her, a promise that she's "Canada down" did little to quell the accusations that she sold out her country for U.S. dollars.

Featured Video

This might have gone down better in another time, but political tensions between the two nations have clearly not yet settled.

"More like 'Trait McRator' AMIRITE"

In a new NBC ad for the Winter Olympics released Wednesday, the "Sports Car" singer skis up to a talking owl to ask for directions to Milan, where she planned to "meet Team USA."

Advertisement

"It’s the weekend with America’s best skating for gold, and Lindsey Vonn’s epic comeback," she said. "Then back to the States for the big game, Super Bowl LX."

tate mcrae in nbc olympics commercial airing in the usa
@tatemcrate/Instagram

She made sure to drop the title of her latest single, "Nobody's Girl." Instagram commenters were quick to call her out almost immediately, with comments pointing out her heritage gaining thousands of likes.

Advertisement

McRae might be nobody's citizen soon as Canadians rise up online to call her a traitor, or at best, a sellout.

On X, media company @MadelnCanada gained 2.6 million views with a post pointing out the contradiction.

Tweet reading "Team USA? Aren’t you team Canada @tatemcrae?"
@MadelnCanada/X

"Team USA? Aren’t you team Canada @tatemcrae?" they asked.

Advertisement

"Girl, fire your PR team immediately," @michaelafreyab advised. "This is certainly a…choice."

Tweet reading "Tate McRae, who is from Calgary Alberta, is doing Olympic promos for Team USA... more like "Trait McRator" AMIRITE!"
@darren_fm/X

"Tate McRae, who is from Calgary, Alberta, is doing Olympic promos for Team USA… more like 'Trait McRator' AMIRITE!" wrote @darren_fm.

"I better be finding out she has some sort of American background too, bc this actually pisses me off fr lol," said Canadian sportscaster Jackie Redmond.

Advertisement

Some Canadians came her home province, Alberta, for reasons only fellow northerners will understand.

Tweet reading "Selling out for usa is the most albertan thing she could do to be fair"
@EkbladCrave/X

"Selling out for usa is the most albertan thing she could do to be fair," said @EkbladCrave.

Tate McRae responds, but it's not enough

Advertisement

The backlash was so swift that McRae responded in an Instagram story just hours after the ad dropped. She dug up a cute childhood photo of herself holding a little Canadian flag with a caption reading "y'all know I'm Canada down."

Apparently, people don't know that. In replies to the news about her post, they continued asking the same questions.

"If you're from Canada why you promoting USA?" queried @sanihanii.

Advertisement
Tweet reading "Tate McRae saying she’s ‘Canada down’ after taking a massive check to promote Team USA is the definition of gaslighting. You can’t wear the red, white, and blue for NBC and then post a childhood photo with a maple leaf when the backlash hits. A paycheck is a paycheck, just own it"
@rareAURA9/X

"Tate McRae saying she’s ‘Canada down’ after taking a massive check to promote Team USA is the definition of gaslighting," wrote @rareAURA9. "You can’t wear the red, white, and blue for NBC and then post a childhood photo with a maple leaf when the backlash hits. A paycheck is a paycheck, just own it."

At best, Americans are using the opportunity to bait Team Canada.

"I don’t blame her for picking a winner though," said @BoltsJ9. "The world can hate us all they want USA still dominate the Olympics."

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

“Always felt off”: Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores all close as layoffs mount and TikTok documents the end

One customer called the store experience "uncanny valley shopping."

February 5, 2026
Viral Politics

“Be serious”: KamalaHQ tries to appeal to Gen Z with “Headquarters” rebrand. It’s not looking good so far

Putting "6 7" in the handle isn't gonna cut it.

February 5, 2026
Trending

“End of en era”: Minute Maid discontinues frozen juice concentrate after 80 years, and folks are oddly emotional about it

"These used to be so cheap, saves a lot of space, and you can control how sweet it is."

February 5, 2026
Culture

“Deeply revolting”: Fake immigration hotline catches kindergarten teacher calmly asking child’s parents be deported

"That little fella could have been a threat to our national security."

February 5, 2026
Entertainment

Fans theorized all season over what the “Fallout” map’s secret countdown would lead to. Now, they’re disappointed with the reveal

It was fun while it lasted.

February 5, 2026
Trending

Netflix CEO tells critics of HBO merger to just hit that cancel button if prices go up

"Yeah, I'm happy to cancel and so are most others too."

February 5, 2026
Advertisement