A Patient Said a Hospital Canceled Their Surgery the Friday Before It Was Scheduled Because the Procedure Was ‘Not Cost Effective’ There

A Reddit user says a medical facility canceled their surgery hours before the scheduled procedure. The user said the facility called Friday evening and cited cost concerns, sparking debate about insurance and hospital payments.

Featured Video

The post was shared on r/mildlyinfuriating and described an injury requiring surgical repair within about two weeks. The Reddit user said scheduling had arranged the procedure for the following week after checking insurance coverage.

The user said their doctor’s office qualified as a tier 1 provider under their insurance plan. However, the hospital qualified as a tier 2 facility, according to the post. That difference would have created a $2,000 deductible and 30 percent coinsurance for the patient.

Advertisement

The scheduler then checked whether the doctor could operate at a tier 1 facility. The Reddit user said the scheduler found an option and booked the surgery for the following week.

The situation changed Friday afternoon, according to the post. The scheduler called around 5 p.m. and said the hospital had rejected the procedure as “not cost effective” there.

The Reddit user said the insurance plan would cover the surgery. They questioned why the facility would lose money if insurance covered the procedure. The user also said the cancellation left few alternatives because other offices had closed.

The post said the patient faced two choices. They could move the surgery to the tier 2 hospital and pay thousands more. Alternatively, they could find another facility and delay the procedure.

Advertisement

The Reddit user argued that the injury and surgery had not changed. The user said only the facility’s potential payment had changed.

Reddit users debate the surgery cancellation

The post drew widespread reactions, with commenters debating the roles of insurers, hospitals, and doctors in determining where procedures can be performed.

One commenter wrote, “American health insurance is bull----.”

Advertisement

A commenter who identified themselves as a surgeon offered a different explanation, writing that facility fees can vary significantly depending on where a surgeon performs a procedure.

A commenter who said they work in healthcare discussed the tier system. They wrote that tier 1 and tier 2 arrangements commonly involve surgical facilities and hospitals.

Another Reddit user advised the original poster to contact the insurer and ask for a patient advocate. They also suggested contacting state and federal representatives.

One commenter questioned the scheduler’s decision to disclose the facility’s financial concerns. “I’m just amazed the scheduler knew this and also decided to tell you,” they wrote.

Advertisement

Another commenter said the situation reflected an insurance issue rather than a doctor’s decision. They wrote that insurance companies can pay different amounts depending on the facility.

The discussion also included commenters sharing their own medical experiences. Several users warned that delays can create additional complications.

The details above reflect the account shared by u/WowImOldAF on r/mildlyinfuriating. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the user's account, the identity of the medical providers, or the facility's stated reasoning for the cancellation.