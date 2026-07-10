A video of a Subway meltdown is going viral on the internet. The man who just wanted a sandwich walked into a chaotic meltdown instead. Subway is renowned for its scrumptious and healthy food. However, the establishment is now going viral for another reason.

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Although the video is presumed to be on TikTok, its source is unconfirmed; @HistorianUSA1 shared it on their verified X account. According to the recording, the man appeared to be casually walking into a Subway of an unknown location.

When he walked in, instead of heading directly to the counter with the toppings, he was made to wait at the back of the restaurant. In the video, the man was seen grabbing a table in the end, while a woman was heard having a heated conversation.

SUBWAY MELTDOWN OF THE YEAR ?



This lady did NOT come for a sandwich… she came for WAR.



“I’m gonna come back and beat the f*ck out of you, b!tch.”



“I’ve been placed THREE different orders with these hoes.”



“I just wanted a sandwich ?”



Meanwhile the guy filming is sitting… pic.twitter.com/RbWWuwYEax — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 9, 2026

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The unidentified customer appeared to be in a disagreement with an employee who had seemingly asked the woman to “calm down.” In response, she was heard yelling profanities and threatening the individual, saying, “I’mma put hands on you!”

The disgruntled customer urged employees to get someone to carry out other pending orders, including hers. From the recording, she was upset that there wasn’t enough staff at the sub spot to fulfill orders, and others got their food before her.

Bystanders Were Both Shocked and Amused at The Subway Meltdown

Spiraling into a heated rant, she loudly accused others of walking off with her $26 order. After peppering her speech with profanities, she vowed to bystanders that she wouldn't leave empty-handed.

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Shortly after, she bypassed restaurant boundaries by slipping through a back door. Left in disbelief, witnesses were actively debriefing the bizarre scene when she re-emerged, taking her meltdown to the next level.

She brought down two racks of food, which were in her field of vision, and stormed off. But not before she got a final word in. Before leaving, she threatened the employee to either make it right or she would throw hands.

Right after she walked out, people were left in shock and amusement. They wondered what had just happened and laughed it off together. The internet had similar sentiments about the overall spectacle.

Internet Had Mixed Reactions…

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Since the video was shared, it has gained over 40,000 views on X and has been reshared and quoted by multiple accounts. Many were divided over the woman’s meltdown.

Some empathized with the Subway employees involved. Others joked about the scenario, like the bystanders in the end.

A user referred to the angry customer’s reaction and asked, “Why do people patronize places where they hate the food, services, and employees?”

She had a $30 Subway bill?? pic.twitter.com/GZ2ZyKyIYE — CajunPollywoginTX (@cajunpollywogTX) July 10, 2026

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Some justified her behavior and suggested that perhaps she was just hangry. Another person commented, “All that over a sandwich, you need to go home and regroup.”

Finally, some were shocked by the price for a sub. The comments continue to pour in on X. Neither the woman nor the Subway location has been identified or confirmed.

Editor's Note: The details above are a reflection of the video shared by @HistorianUSA1 on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims. The names and locations mentioned are unconfirmed.