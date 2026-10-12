“Stop Oversharing” Internet Says Being Too Open With the Wrong Person Can Backfire; People Weigh In on Personal Boundaries

A Reddit post on r/CasualConversation called on people to be more careful when sharing personal details with apparently friendly strangers. In the comments, users discussed emotional intimacy and the risks of opening up too quickly. The poster, u/akki_kumar4, noted that a friendly tone doesn't always mean a person is willing to listen to someone's most intimate thoughts and experiences.

In the post titled "I can't stress this enough: stop oversharing just because someone seems nice," the OP noted that there are situations in which people end up saying more than they intended. However, they may later realize that the other person was not as receptive as they initially appeared. The OP pointed to subtle facial expressions, such as a raised eyebrow or a brief smirk, as possible indications of discomfort or judgment. They also maintained that people should not feel obligated to share details of their private lives just because someone appears kind.

The post sparked mixed responses, with some users emphasizing the importance of personal boundaries. Others cautioned against letting bad experiences prevent genuine connections. One commenter said people should continue opening up to one another, as some might not know how to respond to another person's experiences. Even so, the commenter suggested that opportunities for human connection should not be abandoned entirely.

Another Reddit user explained that oversharing can happen when people feel comfortable with a good listener. They gave examples of conversations with acquaintances and strangers who quickly shared personal problems, such as family difficulties and mental health issues.

Another commenter suggested there was a reason people were so willing to open up: when they are listened to without being interrupted, judged or having their problems immediately solved, they may feel comfortable enough to share more. Many commenters also said they believed being open about their personal experiences helped them form genuine friendships.

One commenter said oversharing was a way to meet people who accepted them, while another said being authentic could help them find others who shared their personality and values.

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However, several commenters agreed with the OP and said they preferred a more cautious approach. One suggested sharing smaller details first and reserving more sensitive information for people who had earned their trust over time.

There are also potential risks associated with sharing personal information with someone who might later use it against the person who disclosed it. One Reddit user said they had experienced this in their marriage, explaining that details they had shared in confidence were later brought up during arguments.